FORMER Executive Director Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, has commiserated with the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Secretary to the Delta State Government, Mr Samuel Dietake and his family over the demise of their mother, Mrs Janet Avwovwekpada Dietake.

Adjogbe in a condolence message he personally signed, expressed sadness at the news of the death of the octogenarian.

He said: “News of the demise of Mrs Janet Avwovwekpada Dietake comes with great sadness despite having led a life worthy of emulation.

“Mama who was aged 87 was reputed for kindness, love, patience, wisdom and other humane attributes which are reflected in the lives of her children and those who were close to her.”

Adjogbe enjoined the family of the deceased to take solace in the fact that their mother led an impactful and fruitful life, praying for the Almighty God to grant her eternal rest.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Samuel Dietake and the entire Dietake family during this trying time. May the good Lord grant you and your household the fortitude to bear this loss”, he said.