On Thursday 10th of March 2022, Dr Aderonke Dairo, Founder of the Aderonke Omo Dairo Foundation started her annual Free Medical Outreach at Oke Offa Baba ‘sale and this time with an interesting twist. It was a 2day 2 in 1 event where a handful of people were also empowered with cash gifts as business seeds.

The main event which was held at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, Oke Ofa, Ibadan, kicked off around 9 am with a powerful prayer session before Dr Aderonke Dairo herself, the AOD team and well-trained medical team started registering and attending to the multitude of people present; conducting free medical care, giving out medicines, free HIV TEST, covid-19 test and vaccines, blood pressure test, Blood sugar, arthritis etc.

This was also repeated on the second day of the event held at the popular Delesolu Compound in Oje.

In her own words, “feeding well goes hand in hand with good medical care” hence the AOD Foundation ensured all attendees were given a food pack consisting of various nutritious food and beverage.

Chief Olu Abiola ,Hon. Lekan Afuye, Hon Ekundayo Jagunmolu, Prince Gbade Lana were amongst many other dignitaries in attendance from the Local Government to witness yet another philanthropy work by Dr Aderonke Dairo and also witnessed why she has been nicknamed “Half Human, Half Superhero”.

AOD foundation also provides holistic interventions that meet the needs of vulnerable adolescent girls, especially from poor rural areas, disadvantaged and underserved groups like married adolescents and girls in humanitarian settings. The Foundation has promised to continue its support to its immediate community especially to the Ibadan North East Community.