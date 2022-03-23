…Says women empowerment crucial to progress, stability

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

OVER 300 vulnerable women, including widows and the disabled, across Ijebu Central federal constituency received cash empowerment and other relief materials on Tuesday, March 22, from Mrs. Adeola Azeez, a seasoned banking professional and renowned women’s advocate.

Mrs. Azeez is aspiring to represent Ijebu Federal constituency at the House of Representatives.

Mrs. Azeez, who is a daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, is highly regarded for her philanthropy and women-focused development interventions.

She sponsored the event in commemoration of the International Women’s Day (IWD) and as part of the social investment programmes of her initiative, Adeola Azeez Community Care Foundation (ACCF).

The beneficiaries were drawn from across several communities within the three local governments of the constituency, namely: Ijebu North-East, Odogbolu, and Ijebu Ode.

In her address at the event, Mrs. Azeez explained that the event was organized to underscore the important roles women play in building society and the need for their inclusion in leadership across sectors, including politics and governance.

She said women must be supported to break glass ceilings in all walks of life because society can only achieve total and sustainable progress when women are given equitable access to opportunities.

The Amazon explained that the cash grant and welfare materials were distributed to support the bid of the identified vulnerable women to attain financial autonomy and improve their living outcomes.

Emphasizing the importance of political participation and effective representation, Mrs. Adeola Azeez charged the women to obtain their PVCs and participate in the voting process ahead of the 2023 elections.

According to her, “2023 is here and it is our collective duty to ensure that our country rises again. I know that you, like me, are tired of the status quo. But nothing changes by itself. It is what we demand and act on that changes. Do you have your voters card? Have you registered? This is where it starts from. Let your voice count.”

The event was attended by dignitaries including Hon. Atinuke Bello, the Chief Whip of Ogun State House of Assembly; Hon. Adetutu Elizabeth Oyesanya, the Vice Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government; Hon. Musiliu Idowu, Odogbolu Local Government Chaiman, and Hon. Adekunle Aranmolate, Ijebu Ode Local Government Chairman, among others. They all attested to Adeola Azeez’s commitment to the empowerment of women and the progress of Ijebu Central federal constituency, and further urged the women to support her ambition to protect their interests and improve the quality of representation at the federal level.

Mrs. Adeola Azeez’s declared interest for the House of Reps seat has generated excitement and broad support in the state. Before delving into politics, she worked for over 30 years at Deutsche Bank, a leading global financial institution.

She is currently the West Africa Partner at Sigma Risk, an international financial organization. She also co-founded WIMBIZ, Nigeria’s leading non-profit organization for professional women, in 2002.