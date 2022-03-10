Prof Tunde Adeniran has been bestowed with honors and awards that was presented to him by His Excellency UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu during his book launch at Ado- Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria.

Global Golden Awards Package as Most Notable and Top Distinguished Education Leader of 21st Century on education in general and other activities worldwide by the International Chartered World Learned Society, a United States-based organization, with offices in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

The insignia of the awards included certificates, Global Golden Award Frame of Five Stars, Special Golden Award, a global golden muffler, a global golden medal, and other instruments of the Society which were presented in recognition of “the avocation, enthusiasm and reputation” of the honouree.

Global Golden Awards Package from Chartered World Institute of Encyclopedia of Books a United States-based organization, with offices in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania as Most Notable and Top Distinguished Author of the 21st Century because of his current book that was written by him which was titled as “Africa Security Challenges in the 21st Century” The insignia of the awards included certificates, Global Golden Award Frame of Five Stars ,Special Golden Award, a global golden muffler, a global golden medal, and other instruments of the Society which were presented in recognition of “the avocation, enthusiasm and reputation” of the honouree.

A Global Gold Appointment letter as a Distinguished Professor Emeritus and member World Grand Board of Trustees from Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc. in USA and Santa Cruz Province in Argentina, official partners’ constituent’s campuses at government regulated universities worldwide and online operation a global recognized research university.

Prof Tunde Adeniran is a Nigerian scholar politician diplomat and former minister of education.

A former staff of United Nations, Tunde – before moving into politics in 1998 – retired as a political science lecturer at the University of Ibadan after many years of lecturing in Nigeria and America.

He is an author of a number of books and journal articles, Prof Tunde Adeniran is a graduate of University of Ibadan, Nigeria and Columbia University, USA.

During his time as the Head of Nigerian mission to Germany, Prof Tunde Adeniran improved the image of Nigeria considerably before the host country. He restored German investors’ confidence in Nigerian economy fairly.

Prof Tunde established exchange programmes meant to deepen collaboration between Nigerian and German institutions in the areas of health, environment and education.

As education minister, Prof Tunde Adeniran introduced a number of reforms to aid development of Nigerian education sector and his other activities world wide.

While responding to the presentation of awards, Prof Tunde Adeniran appreciated the World Grand President of International Chartered World Learned Society and Chartered World Institute of Encyclopedia of Books who is Vice Chancellor of Crown University Intl Chartered Inc., UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu and the Board of Directors of global organizations for deeming him worthy of the honour.

He stressed that he dedicated the honour to his family, Aafe Babalola University, Nigeria which he is privileged to serve as a Chairman of Board he also expressed willingness to leverage the membership of the consortium in achieving the tripartite mandate to his Aafe Babalola University and other organizations worldwide viz teaching, research and community service.