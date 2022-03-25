.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Rahman Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotels and suites Ile-Ife, Osun State, has urged the state Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo to discharge and acquit him of charges preferred against him by police over the murder of Timothy Adegoke, OAU’s postgraduate student.

Rahman and six of his hotel workers, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwale Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem, Adebayo Kunle and Adesola Adedeji through their counsels said the prosecution has not any case against them.

Counsel to Adedoyin, Yusuf Alli, SAN, at the resumed hearing on Monday slated for the adoption of no case submission of the defendants, that the prosecution has failed to link Adedoyin to charges preferred against him.

The prosecution has failed to tender admissible evidence before the court. All the eight witnesses did not give legally admissible testimony. Irrespective of social media trials the court is duty-bound to determine the matter based on facts before it.

The prosecution has only raised dust on suspicion, which has no basis in law. The only witness, Investigating Police Officer, that mention the 1st defendant, did so in good faith. Therefore I urged the court to discharge and acquit the defendant from the charges of conspiracy, administration of extrajudicial oath and felony, preferred against him.

Similarly, counsel to the 2nd, 4th and 5th defendants, Muritala Abdulrasheed, SAN, and counsel 3rd, 6th defendants, Rowland Otaru, SAN as well as counsel to the 7th defendant, Okon Ita, also disclosed that prosecution has failed to establish a prima facie case against any of the defendants in tandem with the charges preferred against them.

They urged the court to discharge and acquit the defendants on all the charges preferred against since the prosecution has failed to link any of them to the charges.

According to Otaru, the pathologist’s evidence before the court is full of bias and lacks the necessary integrity for the court to rely on the evidence. He also said the forensic analysis report is not only prejudiced but also lack consistency.

“My Lord the so-called forensic analysis report lack consistency. DSP Samuel Odeh claimed that the department received a request for the analysis on January 11, 2022, but the report was issued on December 14, 2022. From the foregoing, the analysis cannot be relied upon by the court, hence, I urged my Lord to discharge and acquit the defendant on all the charges levelled against them”, he submitted

However, the prosecution, M. Omosun in his response said the prosecution has established a prima facie case against each and all the defendants, hence, urged the court to discountenance the no-case submission of the defendants and order them to enter their defence on charges against them.

In her ruling, the Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo adjourned till Wednesday, March 30, 2022, for ruling on the no-case submission

