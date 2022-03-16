.

Says body wrapped in “blood stained duvet”

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A consultant pathologist with Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Dr Waheed Akanni on Wednesday disclosed that the deceased Timothy Adegoke, OAU’s postgraduate student, was not suffering from any disease prior to his death.

Chief Justice Adepele Ojo had adjourned trial into the murder of the deceased last week Thursday, after four witnesses, including the deceased’s wife, elder brother, nephew and Inspector Olaniyan Afeez, had testified before the court.

Testifying as the fifth prosecution witness (PM5), Dr Akanni said the body of the deceased’s was exhumed from the grave completely wrapped with a blood-stained duvet.

“I received a call from Inspector Afeez Olaniyan at 1 pm on November 5, 2021, requesting my presence at a site for the exhumation of a dead body at Ile-Ife. When I got there I met about 3 to 4 policemen at the site, three members of the family joined us and the deputy commissioner of police was also there.

“At the site, we found a buried dead body along Ile-Ife-Ede road about 1.4km to OAU campus gate. While exhuming the body, it was found to be completely wrapped in a bloodstain duve without exposing any part of the body.

“It was found the with the face facing up with two different ropes, one around the neck, the other around ankles. There was maggot found around the left side of the head up to the entire left side upper limp. The body was taken to the mortuary section of Uniosun teaching hospital Osogbo.

“During the examination, there was a blood clot in the right chest cavity, there was fracture of the left hyoid bone of the neck with fracture of the right cricoid cartilage.

However, there were no superficial neck markings, there was no obvious tissue reaction or bleeding to the neck.

Also, there was complete skeletonisation of the entire upper lymph with disarticulation of the left elbow joint and wrist joints.

“In my own opinion, I certified the cause of death to be severe haemorrhage, secondary to severe traumatic injury”, he said.

Fielding questions from counsel to Rahman Adedoyin, Dr Akanni said findings showed that the deceased never had any disease prior to his death, adding that though his internal organs were already decomposing when the body was exhumed, examination revealed that the organs were functioning properly before his demise.

“I did not know the deceased before his death, neither did I have his medical record but the knowledge of pathology made it possible to know the functionality of his organs before his death.

“It is true that I did not subject the blood-stained duvet to laboratory analysis to ascertain that the substance was indeed blood because the duvet was taken away from the hospital, but I am sure the stain on the duvet is blood”, he said.

Fielding questions from counsel to the 2nd, 4th and 5th defendants counsel, Muritala Abdulrasheed, SAN, the pathologist admitted six other experts were with him during the examination, while three of them, Professor E. O. Afolayan, Professor J. Obafunwa, Professor O. S Ojo, were his teachers.

He also admitted that the deceased’s vital organs, including his genitals, were intact.

