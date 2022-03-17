By Shina Abubakar

A consultant pathologist with the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Dr. Waheed Akanni, yesterday, disclosed that the deceased Timothy Adegoke, OAU’s postgraduate student, was not suffering from any disease prior to his death.

Chief Justice Adepele Ojo had adjourned trial into the murder of the deceased, last Thursday, after four witnesses, including the deceased’s wife, elder brother, nephew and Inspector Olaniyan Afeez testified before the court.

Testifying as the fifth prosecution witness (PM5), Dr. Akanni said: “I received a call from Inspector Afeez Olaniyan at 1 pm on November 5, 2021, requesting my presence at a site for the exhumation of a dead body at Ile-Ife. When I got there, I met about three to four policemen at the site, three members of the family joined us and the deputy commissioner of police was also there.

“At the site, we found a buried dead body along Ile-Ife-Ede road about 1.4km to OAU campus gate. While exhuming the body, it was found to be completely wrapped in a bloodstain duvet without exposing any part of the body.

“It was found with the face facing up with two different ropes, one around the neck and the other around ankles. There were maggots found around the left side of the head up to the entire left side upper limp. The body was taken to the mortuary section of Uniosun teaching hospital Osogbo.

“During an examination, there was a blood clot in the right chest cavity, there was fracture of the left hyoid bone of the neck with fracture of the right cricoid cartilage. However, there were no superficial neck markings; there was no obvious tissue reaction or bleeding to the neck.

“Also, there was complete skeletonisation of the entire upper lymph with disarticulation of left elbow joint and wrist joints.

“In my opinion, I certified the cause of death to be severe haemorrhage, secondary to severe traumatic injury.”

While being cross-examined by the counsel to Rahman Adedoyin, Dr Akanni said findings showed that the deceased never had any disease prior to his death.