By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, yesterday, expressed joy over investor’s interest in Nigeria’s mining sector.

Adegbite who was elated over the move by Optiva Resources Ltd, a United Kingdom, UK, based mining giant said Nigeria’s mining sector is now technology-driven, as the company’s delegation along with their investment advisers, NPL Advisors, paid him a courtesy visit at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

According to him the visit was on the heels of the ‘Mines and Money’ Conference the Federal Government held in London recently to woo investors to the country’s mining sector.

He also told the delegation that it is now easy for potential investors to access information about the mining sector, and added that, from any part of the world an investor can apply for license and certificate online.

However, the Minister urged the delegation to also visit other agencies of the Ministry in order to get more information and understand the sector including opportunities and potentials that abound in the sector for them to make their choice of investment.

Meanwhile, the delegation is to visit the Mining Cadastre Office, MCO, and the Solid Minerals Development Fund, SMDF.

Earlier, Managing Director, NPL Advisors, Francis Nwokedi, said despite Optiva Resources Ltd’s investment in a number of projects across Africa, it is now they are expressing keen interest in Nigeria.

Nwokedi also disclosed that the company is considering the huge investment opportunities in Nigeria’s mining and minerals sector, hence the purpose of their courtesy visit.

Also speaking was the Director General, Abdulrazaz Garba, Nigeria Geological Survey Agency, NGSA, commended Optiva Resources Ltd for expressing interest to invest in the mining sector.

Garba also made it known to the delegation that the Federal Government has provided funds for massive exploration of the mineral potentials of the country.

According to him (Garba), seven strategic minerals have been identified as low hanging fruit in the mining roadmap, which include Coal, Bitumen, Limestone, Iron Ore, Barites, Gold and Lead/Zinc Ore.

In another remark, the Director, Investment Promotion and Mineral Trade, IPMT, Yunusa Mohammed, noted that the visit of the investor is an indication the Ministry’s effort at wooing and attracting international investors is yielding positive results.

Vanguard News Nigeria