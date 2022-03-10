By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Chief Okey Nwosu, Wednesday, said that the party is committed to birthing a super power economy in the next 20 years after the 2023 general elections.

He stated this when a senatorial hopeful, Engr. Paul Obasi visited the ADC Secretariat to declare his ambitions ahead of the 2023 general elections in Abuja.

According to Nwosu, no leader will succeed in office with a bad conscience, adding that Nigeria still has the potential to be great again and become a super power economy.

His words, “In the next 20 years we believe Nigeria will become a super power economy, if you don’t believe in that don’t come to ADC but if you believe come, nothing is impossible. We are where we are because of bad government and irresponsible culture that leaders have created.

“We said we must change it. ADC is about transmission, and that transmission in 20 years after this 2023 election, we must birth a super power economy in this country. We are committed in ensuring Nigeria is transformed.

“We must be on a steady path in pursuing the goal of a super power economy. Jobs will be provided, industrialization will happen. And no one will succeed in leading this country with a bad conscience. Nigeria will be great again.”

He highlighted that “We have a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Nigerian youths and we said we want 35 percent of the next set of legislators at the National and state level of young men and women. With what I have seen I am encouraged we can accomplish this.”

In the same vein, Engr. Paul Obasi, a FCT senatorial hopeful, said he is tired of the state of most Nigerians especially those in Abuja, saying that he is the right man for the job to change the narrative.

Hear him, “We should not see our children struggle the way we struggled. I am tired, we are tired of hearing promises that never come to reality. Better days are ahead of us. We are tired of the corrupt system that give little and take so much. Enough is enough.

“We will build a society, especially here in Abuja that will create opportunity for everybody that gives room for everyone. People should not live in Abuja like foxes, how can our graduates be earning less than a $100 every month? We want to build a city where everyone comes and finds an opportunity.

“We want to empower Nigerians who are hardworking, we want to build a market for them at a global scale where there handiwork is presented not just in the local market but on an international scale. They call us lazy but we are not lazy, we are a community of great people.

“I’m running for the seat of senate, I’m going to be a voice for you, not just a voice, I will echo thunder for you. Not just echo thunder, we will roll out initiatives that will make this city a land of opportunity for every young person.”