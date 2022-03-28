By Jeremiah Urowayino

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the new leadership of Sen. Abdullahi Adamum, will not zone anyone out of the presidential race.

Bello stated this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed on Monday, in Abuja, noting that Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, being from the North Central Geo-political zone of the country would not impede his decision to jostle for the presidential ticket of the party.

The statement read, “The option of consensus in selecting the majority of the party leaders was clearly in line with legal standing, although positions where there was no agreed consensus, contestants went through the polls.

“The new party leader and the National Working Committee have great experience to lead the party into a strong and cohesive entity.

“Our party would poll over 41 million votes in the 2023 general elections if a generally accepted candidate should emerge at the party’s primary.

“The type of leader the nation requires at this time is a competent, committed, young and vibrant individual, who will turn the tides of the nation.

“The forthcoming primaries, our party would go through a democratic process that would be accepted generally by all stakeholders, adding that he was not afraid of any mode chosen by the party”. He added.