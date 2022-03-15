Activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju has bagged a first-class degree from Baze University, Abuja.

Elated, Adeyanju took to his official Facebook account where he announced the feat, having been awarded the degree of Bachelor of Law with First Class Honours

His words: “To God alone be the glory. I suffered so much to get here. I have always known the law as someone who went through several criminal & civil trials but I had to unlearn to learn many things. Thank you Lord for this. I’m truly grateful.”

He shared the aforesaid message with a snapshot of the statement of results awarded to him by the varsity – so far, the post has garnered thousands of comments, mostly centred around congratulatory messages.

“This is to certify that Charles Deji Adeyanju having completed an approved course of study, and passed the prescribed examination, under the authority of the Senate, been awarded the degree of Bachelor of Law with First Class Honours on 24th February, 2022,” the statement of result reads

Adeyanju is one of Buhari’s staunchest critics in recent times who has beamed his light of critical evaluation not just on the ruling government but also in strengthening oppositional government and deepening democracy in Nigeria

Vanguard News Nigeria