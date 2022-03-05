…its Virtual Cinema Platform for Afrocentric Films from Nollywood, Africa and the black diaspora.

ACOMART Media group has announced the release of 4 premium Nollywood movies via its virtual cinema platform, Afrocinema, on March 8, 2022, International Women’s Day.

The movies cover a wide range of themes such as love and dating past your thirties as an African woman as we see in Femi Faks’ Different Strokes which stars Monalisa Chinda and Mawuli Gavor. Eko Iwure (Yemi BlaQ, Rachel Oniga, Bukky Wright, Wasiu Ayinde, Kehinde Fasuyi) is a Yoruba historical epic movie about how Olofin Ogunfunminire. an Ile-ife Prince who founded Lagos. Slutter House, starring Sola Shobowale, Meg Otanwa and Frank Donga, tackles sex trafficking of women. Chatroom ( Nengi Adoki, Akpororo, Omawumi, Odunlade Adekola, Ronya Man, Ibrahim Suleiman) sheds light on the often ignored mental health of sexual violence survivors.

Oluwagbemiga Ben-Daniel, CEO remarked: “There’s a strong cultural renaissance going on amongst black people both on the continent and in the diaspora. African descendants want more representation in movies and series. Our vision with Afrocinema is to make Afrocentric films from Nollywood, Africa and the diaspora more globally available to an audience that’s hungry for it.”

Content may be King but distribution is the indispensable Queen. Afrocinema aims to provide global, virtual screens for the wide range of amazing Afrocentric films that hardly get international distribution, thus creating more avenues for Producers to get more returns on their investment.

Tickets will be on sale from March 8, 2022 on www.afrocinema.tv and via the super app, ACOMART, available on Google Play and Apple stores.

ACOMART Media Group is the global ccontent aacceleration, aggregation, and monetization platform for Afrocentric content headquartered in Delaware, United states.

ACOMART Media Group has two streaming platforms, Afrocinema, a virtual cinema platform for the global release of Afrocentric premium movies which operates on a pay per view model and Afrostream, a subscription video on demand platform with over 5000 hours of movies, series, music videos, lifestyle and entertainment content.