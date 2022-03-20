By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, disclosed that he had facilitated projects worth over N1 billion in key areas for constituency in the 2022 Appropriation Act.

Meanwhile, Abiru said empowerment programme on youths and women in partnership with the Co-Creation HUB are ongoing to develop a community innovation space for young people within the constituency.

The senator disclosed these while rendering account of his stewardship in the last 14 months at the senate, during a media parley at the constituency office, TOS Benson Road, Ikorodu, Lagos, at the weekend.

Abiru, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, while highlighting his stewardship to his constituents, said; “For this year 2022, through collaboration with the leadership of the Senate, the National Assembly, Ministries, Departments, Parastatals and Agencies, we are determined to facilitate people-oriented projects in our other Local Government Areas, LGAs, and Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, in the areas of; Health, Education and other required infrastructure.

“I have been able to facilitate projects worth over N1 billion in key areas for our constituency in the 2022 Appropriation Act.”

Abiru, also disclosed that he would formally unveil N300 million Constituency Intervention Revolving Loan Scheme in April 2022.

He said the loan scheme is under the Tokunbo Abiru Constituency Team Foundation (TACT Foundation).

Abiru, disclosed that he had earlier announced a N100 million Constituency Intervention Revolving Loan at a very low concessional 6 per cent interest rate per annum.

He added that it would be supported by an additional N100 million from the Bank of Industry, BOI, and that the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, LSETF, had also pledged to add N100 million, totaling N300 million.

“The N300 million Constituency Intervention Revolving Loan Scheme will be unveiled next month, April for the benefit of MSMEs, Artisans, and tradesmen in Lagos East,” Abiru said

He noted that through TACT Foundation, he had in October 2021, given out bursaries to 600 brilliant but indigent students in the senatorial district through an endowment instituted.

Abiru, said in a deliberate move at spreading prosperity across the senatorial district, his office in partnership with The Fate Foundation and Chartered Standard Foundation organized a Business Workshop/Clinic for 1,000 MSMEs across the Senatorial district, among others.

The senator, also added that selected youths across the district are currently undergoing training at the Senator Abiru Innovative Lab, SAIL, aimed at creating employment opportunities, inspire grass-roots innovations and build partnerships and networks that will drive economic prosperity and collaboratively solve significant social and business problems.

He explained that the acronym SAIL, was derived from both his father who was also a former Senator and himself, saying, “it’s a unique space that offers cross-functional programmes and opportunities, as well as a basic foundation that can inspire young people in Lagos East (students, graduates, entrepreneurs, job seekers) to gather, learn and create.

“The space will foster a comfortable and safe environment that will encourage young people to see it as their second home. 150 youths were selected out of over 4000 applicants and are already undergoing training and are participating in the five pilot programmes at the SAIL Centre in Ikorodu, while over 1000 eligible applicants will be trained online.