Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya at the scene of the bomb attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—The Northern Governors Forum, has expressed fury over “the barbaric attack on a train along Kaduna-Abuja route by terrorists,” describing the act as “horrifying and totaling reprehensible.”

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, while responding to the sad development, said “the entire Governors and people of the region, as well as other Nigerians, are distressed over the unfortunate attack on innocent commuters by terrorists who have demonstrated total disregard for human lives and compassion.”



In a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, he noted that “while the Forum sympathizes with the families of those killed as well as those kidnapped or injured, it condemns the terrorist act in totality and commends the armed forces for their quick intervention which prevented further escalation of the incident.”

The Northern Governors, urged the security forces to “intensify their search and rescue efforts in ensuring that those kidnapped are released without further delay and the fleeing terrorists are arrested and brought to justice.”

Governor Lalong said the ‘‘Forum is working with the Federal Government and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State to ensure that this incident and other recent terrorist attacks on communities in the State are dealt with decisively,” and called for the support and collaboration of citizens by “volunteering relevant information about criminal elements throughout the region and the country, as well as supporting the armed forces to carry out their mandate of security lives and properties effectively.”

….Ex-Ganduje’s aide urges Buhari to resign

By Bashir Bello

KANO —Former aide to Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Salihu Tanko Yakasai has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over growing insecurity in the country.

Yakasai’s call came on the heels of last Monday night terrorists attack on Abuja – Kaduna passengers train.

Yakasai in a tweet on his Twitter handle @dawisu simply tweeted #BuhariMustResign.

It was gathered that the unfortunate Monday night train incident has left several persons confirmed dead, sustaining injuries while others were kidnapped and missing.

Recall that similar tweets by Yakasai against the All Progressive Congress, APC, administration under Buhari sometimes back made the Ganduje administration relieved him of his job.

Recall that Yakasai of recent had decamped from the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC over what he described as betrayal of trust by the current administration.