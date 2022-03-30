By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter has decried the train attack in Kaduna State which claimed lives.

Rev John Joseph Hayab, Chairman, CAN, Kaduna State, in a statement, said the association mourned those who died in the Abuja – Kaduna train attack incident on Monday 28th March.

“Sadly, mourning is now an everyday ordeal in Kaduna even though we have a sitting government with huge security votes disbursed monthly. Besides, the train attack further amplifies the vulnerability Kaduna people and everyone who does business in the state face due to the rise in banditry and terrorism.”

“CAN and all well-meaning folks have cried that Kaduna residents and visitors across ethnic and religious divides live in fear everywhere and all the time following the dread of bandits have demonstrated more audacity stronger than that of the government of the day.”

“Even though banditry is a heinous crime, the bandits appear to have evolved an extended network for intelligence gathering and planning on how to fulfill their mission of terrorising innocent citizens. On the contrary, the resilience of the government and her intelligence gathering happens to be more about settling scores with perceived foes”.

“Accordingly, CAN call on the federal government to deploy everything at her disposal to crush the bandits who have had a field day in Kaduna and elsewhere in Nigeria, bringing grieving for the kidnapped or killed to a complete stop.”

“On the hand, we appeal to the security agencies to employ innovative professional strategies for dealing with the situation and repudiate any political interference in security matters. A nation where mourning has become an everyday ordeal can not be productive because a heart that mourns becomes fragile, unable to think, plan or organize well.”

“CAN also call on all Christians and people of goodwill in Kaduna state to continue to pray and do the needful for peace to reign. Meanwhile, our hearts and prayers are with the bereaved families as we pray for God’s comfort. And to those who sustained injuries, we pray for a quick recovery,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria