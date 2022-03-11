.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria has denied selling 80 hectares of landed properties belonging to the Department of Agricultural and Animal Science (DAAS), Mando to private individuals.

A statement by the Director of Public Affairs Directorate, ABU, Awualu Umaru said: “the attention of Ahmadu Bello University has been drawn to a statement credited to the Director-General of Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA), Isma’il Umaru-Dikko, in which he accused the institution of selling about 80 hectares of land belonging to its College of Agriculture and Animal Science at Mando in Kaduna metropolis to individuals.”

“This is to categorically state that the allegation is totally false and unfounded. And to simply put the record straight, Ahmadu Bello University has never sold its land to anybody, be it individual or corporate organization; and it will never do so.”

“The College has the Ownership Certificate (G.ITEM-No.1060) of the entire land on which it was established, in addition to the Survey Site Plan that shows the entire College boundaries”, adding that “the University authorities fenced the entire College many years ago in order to prevent land grabbers from encroaching on its own land.”

“However, recently, KASUPDA, purportedly acting on the directives of the Kaduna State Government, illegally trespassed, and recklessly and irresponsibly demolished the perimeter fence that demarcates its boundaries despite the subsisting court order stopping the government agency from such illegal activities.”

“The Director-General of Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA), Isma’il Umaru-Dikko, indeed shamelessly lied by accusing the institution of selling its own land to individuals. He failed the simple test of carrying out a proper investigation to avoid embarrassing himself and the State Government, perhaps because of his inordinate greed and ambition by making the spurious allegation that he made. It was a desperate face-saving measure by the Isma’il Umaru-Dikko having come to terms with the consequences of his action and the crime he committed against the University.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority should know that no amount of blackmail will make ABU allow its own land to be illegally grabbed for allocation to associates and other unpatriotic individuals.”

Vanguard News Nigeria