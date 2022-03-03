By Anayo Okoli, Enugu

THE management of Abia State University, Uturu, has rusticated a 500 level Law student, Onwuka Chimezie Princewill for one academic session for falsification of his academic transcript.

Onwuka was allegedly claimed to have graduated from the University when he still has outstanding courses to pass.

Also, a staff of University’s Institute for Computer Studies, ICS, Bestman Ugorji has been handed six months suspension with half salary, for complicity in the fake result displayed by the student in the social media.

In addition, the University management has directed that Ugorji be posted out of the institution on resumption from his suspension.

The decisions were arrived at by the University management after accepting the findings and recommendations of the Panel it set to investigate the allegation against the Law student.

Announcing the decisions, through a statement by the Registrar, Dr. Acho Elendu, the University vowed to ensure the transparency and credibility of degree certificates it issued, warning that “any case of forgery and other vices will not go unpunished.”

