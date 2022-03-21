\

Central section in Ukwa/Ngwa Traditional rulers in Ohuhu, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State LGA have called on Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to ensure his successor comes from Abia Central section of Ukwa/Ngwa block.

They said the call was informed by the need for justice and equity.

Chairman, Ohuhu Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu, made the call when he led a delegation of Ohuhu Council of Traditional Rulers to the governor on a solidarity visit at Government House, Umuahia.

According to him, since old Bende Division has produced the governor for 16 years as against the eight years of Ukwa/Ngwa people, it was proper the next governor of the state comes from Abia Central part of the Ukwa/Ngwa Division.

Offoegbu said they were determined to ensure that justice and peace reign supreme in the state, adding that they would resist any attempt to scuttle the peace and security being enjoyed by Abians and implored those who hold contrary opinion to have a rethink.

He commended Governor Ikpeazu for his quality leadership in the state and assured him of their continuos support and prayers.

Responding, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu called on political leaders and Abians in general to avoid anything that would divide the state in the ongoing permutations for his successor.“He added that Abia is blessed with both human and material resources but requires unity, love, stability and security to flourish.

Governor Ikpeazu distanced himself from those who preach ethnic divide, stressing that nobody can ride on ethnicity to become Governor.

“He disclosed that his prayer is that God gives the state a good leader in 2023, who would continue to unite Abia.