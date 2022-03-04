Okezie Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu , has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the State is engaged in consultations over the governorship ticket of the party, stressing that the party will do what is right for the people.

Ikpeazu, who disclosed this while receiving a PDP governorship aspirant in the State, Prof. Gregory Ibe, at his country Home, Umuobiakwa, in Obingwa LGA, explained that every segment and zone of the State has capable individuals who have what it takes to successfully run the affairs of the State.

The Governor dismissed insinuations that aspirants from Abia North have been disqualified from the race and expressed satisfaction with the calibre of persons who have indicated interest in the race to become the next governor of the State.

READ ALSO:2023: Northern Movement adopts ADC as third force to oust APC, PDP

He urged the elites in the PDP to exercise patience with the party as it seeks the best way to move forward on the issue.

In his words;“The party is currently deepening consultations on the best way forward which will ensure that victory is achieved and without any zone in the State feeling marginalized in the scheme of things. All aspirants should be bold enough to line up behind whoever will eventually get the nod and support the party to win the general elections.

“Power comes from God and it is so important that God cannot leave it in the hands of any one man. While I may have my own thoughts and opinion on the issue, I am confident that what will happen eventually will be what God sanctions and it will be for the good of our state.”

He described Prof. Ibe, who is the Proprietor of Gregory University, Uturu, as a distinguished son of the state and his personal friend and wished him well and urged him to have courage to accept whatever decision that the party may take.