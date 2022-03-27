By Joel Ukah Jnr

ONE of the South-East states that will be in focus come 2023 is Abia as the politics of who succeeds Governor Victor Okezie Ikpeazu continues to gain momentum.

Ikpeazu, who hails from Obingwa Local Government Area in Abia South, is yet to publicly declare his preferred successor but speculations are rife that the governor is determined to strike a balance between the two blocs of Old Bende and Old Aba that make up the state.

To achieve this means that the governor’s preferred successor may emerge from any of the nine local government areas of the Old Aba bloc namely Ukwa East, Ukwa West, Ugwunagbo, Obingwa, Aba North, Aba South, Osisioma, Isialangwa North and Isialangwa South.

Since the creation of the state in 1991, the governorship seat of the state has rested in the Old Bende bloc for 18 years while Old Aba has only held power for eight years at the completion of lkpeazu’s tenure come May 29, 2023.

Although some political leaders in the state are said to be opposed to this calculation of retaining power in the Old Aba bloc, political analysts believe that for Ikpeazu to achieve this project, he needs to choose a man of immense goodwill and capacity as his successor from the Old Aba Zone.

For instance, Ikpeazu’s immediate past predecessor, Senator Theodore Orji, has publicly declared that the governorship seat of Abia should return to Abia North in the Old Bende bloc.

Proclamation

His proclamation is based on the rotation of the governorship slot in the state amongst the three senatorial zones as against the calculation according to the two blocs of the state.

According to him, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, from Abia North, was governor between 1999 and 2007.

Himself, Orji, succeeded him between 2007 and 2015 before the emergence of lkpeazu, the incumbent whose tenure expires May 29, 2023.

Former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, shares the same opinion but with a slight difference that if power must be retained in the Old Aba bloc, it must not be from the Ngwa clan but the Ukwa ethnic nationality.

But popular opinion in Abia seems to favour the calculation of the incumbent governor as justifiable and a balance of equity, justice and fairness amongst the two blocs of the state.

Moreover, since the inception of the present dispensation in Abia, it is obvious that all the past governors were at liberty to choose their successors and political watchers believe lkpeazu’s case would not be an exception.

Most of the political leaders in Abia are of the opinion that lkpeazu should be allowed to choose his successor without being stampeded by any political force or influenced by any of his predecessors.

For instance, in 2007, Kalu single-handedly chose Orji as his successor, brushing outside suggestions from any other quarters.

Likewise, Orji handpicked lkpeazu amongst the lot then; so why do they now want to dictate to the incumbent on the choice of his successor?

Already, many aspirants for the position of governor from different senatorial zones and blocs of Abia have started indicating interests in the top office.

They include Senator Emma Nwaka, Chief Ncheta Elvis Omerekpe, Prof. Gregory Ibe, Mr Nana Nwafor and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, all of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

More aspirants are expected to join the race on the platform of the PDP.

For the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), not much has been heard of aspirants as they are still struggling with who controls the state party structure between Chief Ikechi Emenike and the other factions.

Paralyzed

The party is paralyzed by perpetual internal crisis.

Of course, it is crystal clear that Abia belongs to the PDP and no doubt the party will still coast to victory come 2023.

This is where Ikpeazu needs wisdom and accuracy in the choice of his successor.

While one believes that many of the governorship aspirants under the PDP are qualified, in critical situations like this, smart and intelligent solutions are needed to navigate the complex situation.

What the Abia governor needs now is to stand firm and resolute to choose his successor from the Old Aba bloc and what he needs is a candidate that is a solution provider who can immediately. notwithstanding any obstacles, swing into action with courage and bravery to provide panacea to the challenges of the time.

A community that is in distress and is in dire need of social amenities will naturally cry out to any of its own who has the capacity and goodwill to provide them with such amenities.

No wonder some people acquire chieftaincy titles based mainly on their track records and contributions to their community development.

In Abia and amongst the governorship aspirants, one cannot doubt the capacity and capability of Omerekpe whose philanthropic revolutions speak volume and are visible and obviously scattered across the entire state.

He falls into the category of philanthropists whose positive impacts have traversed the nooks and crannies of the state.

Quiet, simple and unassuming, he is a solution provider and has all that is required to achieve the objective of retaining power in the Old Aba bloc.

He stands firm, respected across the two blocs and the three senatorial zones of the state. A father, lovable husband and community leader, he is also an all-round team player whose philosophy is captured in the slogan “together we can move mountains”.

Slogan

Analytically, this slogan comes into play as he always brings people together to pursue a common goal for all.

Born on November 24, 1969 in Umuakwu Nsulu in Isialangwa North LGA of Abia, he is well educated and he is also an accomplished businessman.

lkpeazu has an acceptable candidate in Omerekpe for the battle ahead.

The governor should understand the scheming against his desire to choose a successor and must ensure, as the leader of the PDP in Abia, select our best eleven across the state for a total victory come 2023. There is no doubt that Omerekpe is a round peg in a round hole in the Abia 2023 project.