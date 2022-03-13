By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia State, Chief Mrs Oluchi Victoria Ogwo, has asked political stakeholders to give power to women, assuring that they can do better than men.

Ogwo said men have been given enough opportunity but failed and asked that women should be given a chance to prove that they can do better.

In her words; “Since the creation of Abia state, women have not become governors. If you believe in the spirit of equity, fairness and justice, 2023 is the turn of a woman to lead Abia.The men have failed us. In three senatorial zones, it has all been men ruling. I’m not running as a woman but as a qualified woman. I think men should step aside and allow women if they have conscience and want the good of the state.

“I’m now leading the way for women to come and take the mantle of leadership in Abia. The time is now; I don’t have anything against the men, it is just that they have done a bad job. You can’t keep doing the same thing and expect a different result. It is time for a woman to lead Abia. Remember, women are the ones who take care of the home. Women ensure there is food on the table. Abia needs a woman to put the house in order like we do in our homes. When it comes to the Abia charter of equity, it has worked well for men. I’m looking forward to the charter of equity to also recognize women and give them their rights. Abia has continued to have stability and fairness under the charter.

‘’I don’t think it will be fair if we don’t give women a chance to govern. Women are part of democracy. Let power rotate to women. If we want to rebuild Abia, women and youth have to step up. They should step up to run for positions. If we keep quiet, nothing will change.” `

Ogwo, who is a former national handball player, disclosed that she has the capacity to turn things around and take the state to greater heights if elected governor.

“I have the contacts to partner with the State of Maryland and other states in America to help me develop Abia in terms of hospital equipment, education, among others. The people in the Diaspora are willing to come and assist rebuild the state. I’m running under APGA, the other parties have failed us. APGA is an Igbo party. I’m running under APGA because I strongly believe in the party manifesto and my core of justice, equity and fairness principles are in line with APGA.”