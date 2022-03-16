Okezie Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has told governorship aspirants seeking to succeed him in 2023 that he can’t decide alone, but would consult with the State Working Committee of the People Democratic Party, PDP.

Ikpeazu who stated this during the grand finale of the PDP State working committee’s tour of the 17 council areas, at Mgboko, headquarters of the Obingwa council, urged governorship aspirants to acknowledge that only one person can be governor at a time and assured that the PDP would do the right thing at the right time.

The Governor explained the party’s tour of the 17 council areas would help to strengthen the PDP in securing victory for the party in the 2023 general elections and commended the state party leadership for the initiative.

Those who are interested in governorship position should understand that leadership is ordained by God. I cannot decide alone but will meet with the PDP State Working Committee to take a stand based on reports they have gathered from the 17 LGAs of the State.

In his speech, the member representing Obingwa East at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Solomon Akpulonu, assured the PDP leadership that the party has a stronghold in the council and would turn in more votes than past elections.

Earlier, State Chairman of the party, Chief Asiforo Okere explained that the party embarked on the tour of the 17 council areas to make the PDP stronger and ensure success in all elections from House of Assembly to the Presidency.

He boasted that the Governor has made the PDP proud in terms of too many projects to campaign with for the 2023 election.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders of the party, former Commissioner for Physical Planning, Elder Godwin Nna, assured that the PDP has no rival in Obingwa council and would return 100% votes.

