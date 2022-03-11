By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Azubuike Ihejirika, rtd, has said that he and other Generals from Abia state have decided to join forces with the leader of the State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Ikechi Emenike, to rescue Abia state from bad governance.

Speaking when he hosted the APC state leadership and other stakeholders at his country home at Ovim, Isuikwuato council, Ihejirika declared that he, alongside other generals, would no longer sit on the fence while Abia continues to degenerate.

He said that they have decided to join hands with the Emenike led Abia APC because of his genuine interest for development of the state contrary to those who have held power over the years with nothing to show for it.

The retired Generals include; Major General Ogbonnaya Okoro, Major General Jackson Okechukwu Nwogbo, Major General Chukwunedum Martins Abraham, Navy Commander Ochy Igbokwe, among others.

Ihejirika explained that he is worried over the situation of affairs in the state , adding that the retired generals resolved to align with the authentic APC leadership in Abia to salvage the situation.

“We are ashamed at the way things have been going down in Abia over the years. The ex-servicemen would no longer sit on the fence in their comfort zones and allow Abia to stagnate in the hands of bad leaders.

He tasked party leaders to intensify efforts in mobilizing Abia people of voting age to register and get their PVCs to get rid of those that have held the state down over these years.

ALSO READ: INEC letter: Drama as Bello’s CECPC makes U-Turn, says Buni still in charge; confirms March 26 as National Convention

In his remarks; Emenike, accused the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of conspiring to make the state to wallow in poverty and underdevelopment and commended the generals for rising to the challenge of rescuing the state from the hands of those who have no interest in developing it.

“It is gratifying that people who had served Nigeria meritorously are now showing interest in what is happening in Abia.I can assure that in 2023 God has ordained that Abia must be free.”

He explained that the APC has been persistently seeking for power and clamouring for change in Abia because it wants to show the difference.

In her remarks, the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, noted that Ihejirika and other generals that have come on board would have a big boost to the battle to rescue the state, stressing that there are strong indications that the APC will win in 2023.

Earlier, the state chairman of the party, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu , reminded party members that efforts are still needed to achieve success for the party at the 2023 polls.

Ononogbu stated that the foundation of PDP in Abia is shaking while APC is waxing very strong and coming with full force.

A chieftain of the party, Chief Friday Nwosu tasked party faithful to mobilize against persons who perpetuate bad governance in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria