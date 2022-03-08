Agba Jalingo

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Publisher of CrossRiverwatch & Activist, Agba Jalingo on Monday opened up on his ordeal in the hands of the embattled “Super Cop” DCP Abba Kyari and his men when he was arrested and brought to Calabar in a horrific manner inside the trunk of a Highlander from Lagos.

Recall that he was accused of treason by the Cross River state government and was subsequently arrested on 22 August 2019 and detained at Afokang Prison for 179 days, then later regained freedom in February after being granted bail on February 17, 2020.

Speaking exclusively with Vanguard, Agba narrated how he was arrested on August 22, 2019, then detained at the IRT special detention centre at Ikeja which was not under the Lagos State Command, before he was horrendously brought to Calabar by road in the trunk of a vehicle handcuffed both leg and hands, without water till they arrived Calabar, 24 August 2019 at about 8:00 am.

His words:” I was arrested in Lagos and bundled to the IRT special detention centre at Ikeja. I was the 85th detainee they brought in that day, then the next morning as early as 4 a.m I was put in the trunk of a Highlander and driven to Calabar.

“We arrived Calabar 26 hours after which was the morning of 24 of August, they first took me to a hotel ( names withheld ), and thereafter I was handed over to Anti Kidnapping Unit.

In a release by Agba, he further alleged that Abba Kyari and ACP Ubua were paid by the government to arrest him from Lagos and they did it in a horrific manner to please whoever sent them.

Agba stated that: “DCP Kyari and ACP Ubua arrested me from Lagos, drove me by road in the booth of a Toyota Highlander and handed over to Calabar. I will never forget and don’t ask me to.

“I was charged. Every day I appeared in court, I arrived with my hands and handcuffs lifted in the air and a smile on my face with a victory sign up.

“Today, these men are in court, the same men who enjoyed parading their own suspects gleefully in the media, even against the law, they are now covering their faces because of shame, What exactly are they covering their faces from, what exactly!

“The same cameras they flaunted in the faces of those they kept and refused to even take to court? The same courts whose orders this rouge team disrespected with impunity, will be asking the court to grant them bail today and expect others to respect. Don’t spare a tear for villains.

“They handcuffed my hands and legs in the trunk of the vehicle like a cow transported from North to South. I defecated on my body twice. I kept begging them to allow me even drink water but they won’t let me. They will hit the butt of their guns on my head and kept on telling me “armed robber, we go kill you today. Idiot,” Jalingo said.

