By David Royal

Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba, has lamented the level of corruption in the country.

Recounting on Thursday, the philanthropist, humanitarian, and activist on Instagram opined that late Military Head of State, Sani Abacha may have looted funds during his leadership period to protect the money from political ‘thieves’ in Nigeria.

Abacha, even though is no more, has been humorously described as one of the ancestors of Nigeria who has been donating money generously to successive governments from the land of the dead as his loot was outrageous.

Many believe that his regime encouraged corruption by stashing away illicit funds in foreign bank accounts. One huge surprise about the saga, however, is that it’s been 22 years since Abacha passed on, yet government after government have continued to talk about Abacha loot.

Though it may be difficult to place a hand on the figure stolen and hidden in many offshore accounts, Transparency International once said Abacha may have stolen up to $5bn between 1993 when he assumed office and 1998 when he died. Of this amount, successive governments made recoveries.

2Baba who has always spoken against bad governance wondered what has become of all the recovered Abacha loot.

He further stressed that if Abacha had the genuine intent of stealing funds, it would have been almost impossible for anyone to recover the stolen funds.

He wrote on his Instagram story, “If to say Abacha actually thief this money we for no fit recover am, abi na only me they think this thing.

“My guy, that your eye go sharp! I think he (Abacha) tried to keep it away from these thieving hands(my personal opinion) if not please tell me what has become of the recovered funds? Alooter continua abi.”

2Baba further called on Nigerians to wake up, stressing that no one would rescue the country from the hands of shameless Nigerian leaders.

“Oh shameless Nigerian and African leaders!! I definitely know that you guys will still ignore and pretend you are not aware of things.

” We, the “shameless citizens of Africa” should also wake up nobody is coming to rescue us,” 2Baba wrote.