**To hold a national dialogue on national unity.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has raised alarm and deep concern over what it called the noticeable divisive tendencies among the components of Nigerian society saying “armed violence, economic difficulties, and heated political space, have created social tension, loss of lives and widespread fear over the future of our dear country, as a united and democratic society”.

President of the Alumni Association and former Inspector General of Police, IGP MD Abubakar (rtd) who raised the alarm, noted that “Efforts by Governments at various levels to tackle these challenges achieved only a marginal success because the challenges are deep-rooted and require comprehensive, participatory, and proactive solution’s.

Speaking during a briefing to herald its 42 AGM and Conference at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja, Abubakar said, “In response to this AANI as a Think Tank is going to hold a national dialogue on national unity.

“Similarly, as we approach the 2023 general elections, we are calling on

the political class to uphold global best practices and focus on the security, welfare, and economic prosperity of Nigerians over and above their personal ambitions and pecuniary interests.

“Moreover, the recent assent to the Electoral Act by Mr President provides a new opportunity for a free and fair election in Nigeria. We call on the Independent National Electoral Commission to activate all the provisions of the law towards the conduct of free and fair general elections in 2023.

Furthermore, the former IGP said, “The challenges facing our country highlighted earlier cannot be properly addressed unless broad-minded and selfless individuals with capacity and courage seek and get elected to elective positions.

“We, therefore, urge Nigerians with these qualities including members of the National Institute to participate actively in the political process as part of efforts to rescue Nigeria. We must de-emphasise money politics and come together to sponsor candidates that can pursue an agenda for the common good.

“In this regard, AANI intends to convene a stakeholder meeting ahead of the 2023 election, to sensitize both politicians and electorates on the need to focus on issues that affect the lives of the people and the candidates with the capacity and pedigree to address them rather than selfish interests and material inducements.

He added, “Our association is always available to partner with government and all stakeholders to tackle challenges through promoting a comprehensive strategy that would stabilize the polity and promote a proactive agenda for the overall development of the country.

“We believe that adequate focus on qualitative and functional education for our teeming population and agriculture and agro-allied processing as our area of comparative advantage would increase employment, reduce poverty and crimes, and promote overall growth and development in Nigeria.

“These require a comprehensive programme of action that is objective, participatory and implemented on a continuous basis in an integrated and strategic manner. We must rededicate ourselves to the Nigerian project and provide durable solutions to the prevailing situation in the country

The AANI is an association of eminent Nigerians that attended the Senior Executive Course (SEC) at the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State, since the establishment of the Institution in 1979 to date. Its members are spread across the various fields of endeavours in Nigeria.

Abubakar said, “We also serve as a think-tank to all tiers of government on matters of national development, peace, and security. AANI also establish schemes for the promotion of the welfare, security, and economic advancement of its members in addition to the creation and maintaining an endowment fund for the proper observance and discharge of any of the objectives of the association.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) is a yearly gathering of all members to discuss critical national issues and the welfare of members and how to reposition the association further to contribute more to national development. It is in line with this and the critical role of our association in national development, that the theme for this year’s AGM is “Repositioning AANI for greater effectiveness.”

Activities lined up for the AGM include a Peace Walk at the Central part of Abuja on Friday 4th March 2022 from 6am -7 am in the realization of the importance of peaceful and harmonious co-existence among Nigerians. The starting and ending point is the Old Parade Ground, Garki, Abuja.

There will be a Cocktail Party later in the evening for all members at the Swimming Poolside of Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre, Abuja, from 7 pm – 8 pm.

On Saturday 5th March 2022, the association will conduct its AGM for 2022 at the Main Conference Hall of the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre, Abuja, starting from 9 am.

Vanguard News Nigeria