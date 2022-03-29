A group, Advocates for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (A4BAT) has congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress( APC), Bola Tinubu, on his 70th birthday.

Dr Okoye Nobert Tochukwu, National Chairman of A4BAT in a statement on Tuesday affirmed the leadership example set by Tinubu has steadily provided a ladder for budding leaders to grow and contribute to national development.

Tochukwu felicitated with the APC presidential aspirant whom he described as a patriot and political leader who has contributed so much to the growth of the nation’s democracy.

He also rejoiced with family, friends, and political associates of the astute politician, praying that God will grant him longer life, good health, and more wisdom.

“Asiwaju Tinubu greatest strength lies in his ability to look beyond religious, ethnic and political stereotyping, embracing the reality of Nigeria as one entity,” Tochukwu said.

“As a patriot, politician and leader, he has contributed so much to the advancement of our nation’s democracy and nurtured many individuals to greatness. On behalf of the Advocates for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (A4BAT), I wish him more years of sound health, peace and glory, as you celebrate. Happy birthday our incoming President.”