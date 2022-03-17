Ali Jahangiri is a pop singer born on February 27, 1985 and is known as a creative and special singer in this style of music.

Pop music style is one of the most popular styles in the world that many singers work in this field, one of which is Ali Jahangiri. He is known for using special melodies and songs in his songs.

In addition to singing, Ali Jahangiri also works in the field of music directing and music writing, and his creativity in this specialized field of music has made him more known in the world.

If we want to deal with the personal life of Ali Jahangiri, we can say that he was born in Iran and grew up in Europe and currently lives in the United States and the state of Los Angeles. Ali Jahangiri is a music expert in Los Angeles, and in 2019 he released his first song called “23:23”, which became very popular and attracted the attention of his fans, so that 1.5 million times on one of the main platforms alone. Was heard.

Following the activities of Ali Jahangiri, we can mention the release date of the piece “Dorah Gard” directed by him in December 2016. Another success of Ali Jahangiri is the song “Takeh Del” which was among the top ten Iranian dance songs. Jahangiri is working on a new piece of music under his direction that seems to be receiving a lot of attention and will be released soon.

Ali Jahangiri may be known for a variety of reasons, as we have covered some of his specialties, but he also plays the piano and guitar professionally and is very popular with music fans, which is why he seems to be. Which has been considered. . We will see more news about him in the not too distant future, but perhaps this article can shed some light on what is happening about Ali Jahangiri.