By Auriemma Ogundiran

The theatre is a communicative medium, an avenue deployed by dramatists to voice out the social displeasures, while at the same time bringing to the realm of the audience, that is the masses, social issues bedevilling the growth and development of human society, economically, politically, socially and culturally.

It serves as an institution capable of inspiring the much-needed change in society by probing and intruding into the main stem of the societal problems. It is a weapon used to confront the society of the social malaise, where issues and forces affecting it are acted out in form of performances so that the audience can view their problems and the forces behind them.

The graduating students, staff, guests and the Vice-Chancellor of the great UofA of Nigeria understand the quintessence of theatre, and seized the opportunity to experience the creativity in the acts of the Theatre Arts Department, by locating to the Faculty of Arts Hall, on the Main Campus of the University to get entertained and conscientized with the convocation performance. Convocation play is a ritual performance for the entertainment and education of graduands, staff, students and guests of the institution which form part of every convocation ceremony.

The convocation play for the 25th and 26th Convocation of the University of Abuja entitled Naira Has No Gender written by Olu Obafemi, directed by Roseline Yacim, PhD, and produced by the Vice Chancellor, was a delight for me, as a reviewer.

The performance was by the Department of Theatre Arts Troupe, University of Abuja, at the Faculty of Arts Hall, Main Campus on 24th February 2022. Naira Has No Gender dramatizes the inept corruption and unscrupulous activities of present-day politicians and technocrats to syphoning national treasury to private accounts through campaigns and awarding of shady deals and contracts. At the same time, presents the efficacy of integrity as one of the needed changes in society in pursuit of social transformation because change begins with oneself.

Naira Has No Gender narrates the ownership, amassing and celebration of wealth through corrupt means, and the need for value, integrity and social ethics in a society that glorifies corruption at the expense of the national treasury. The opening scene begins with Otunla, played by Temilolorun Oluwadamilare and Aina, by Martha Orjih meeting at the riverside, they ruminate on their ordeals as they exchange tokens of love in preparation for their pending marriage due to financial difficulty. Chief Awadunu, a corrupt politician, was taken by Williams Victor, this espouses to Abeke his wife, played by Achi Princess his plan to amass and syphon more wealth through the campaign, leaving the national treasury in shamble “after all, it is a national cake”.

In contrast to them is their son Dokun played by Francis James, the ideologue against economic exploitation and social degradation, continually hostile to his father’s inclinations and hopeful of his eventual displacement. Aina defies her parents, Papa and Mama played by Okoro Ifeanyi and Offishe Ruth and the socially conditioned elaborate marriage celebration, like love, integrity and values which Otunla embodies transcend wealth. The four scenes captured in 45 minutes dramatic presentation leaves the audience seat-edged, waiting for more.

In a society where wealth, immorality is emphasized more than humanity, ethics, morals and values, public funds are mismanaged, exploited and syphoned, leading to inhumanity, social and economic misfortune and quagmire. The play brings to fore the imperative role of political and economic liberation, revolution and renaissance.

The play was preceded by an electrifying opening glee, featuring energetic, dramatic and aesthetic total theatre experience in its performance of a Drum Ensemble, featuring African women on the drum, highlighting the aesthetic socio-cultural significance of drumming in African tradition. One wondered seeing the girls on the drum being a subtle message from the Head of Department who is of the female gender showcasing women as drummers and better drummers at that. Some form of female gender re-naming, re-definition and re-ordering was quite visible there.

With the proper appropriation of dramatic actions, costume and lighting, one cannot ignore the attentiveness of the audience in the unfolding of events, as they react in sync to the actions and reactions of actors on stage, case in point is the switch from the heated argument between the lovers, Otunla and Aina to the soft romantic expression of emotion and feeling eliciting the “awwwn!” responses from the audience.

This was further emphasized with warm, soft romantic lighting and soft music in a bid to create a realistic atmosphere to the enjoyment of the audience as they interject the performance with applause. One cannot ignore also, the sensational body movement of the Vice-Chancellor who agrees to the issues and actions on stage through the continuous affirmative nodding.

The use of costume was realistic, characterizing and suggestive. The Chief’s elaborate Agbada and Otunla’s cheap Ankara thematically suggests the difference between the exploitative, elite bourgeoisie and the proletariat. Abeke’s lace styled in Yoruba fashion depicts the settings of the play, and her combination of a white lace and green signifies the Nigerian National Flag colours and all her effort to save Nigeria from the likes of her husband, Chief Awadanu on her position to doing things right such as conducting a free and fair election, away from stuffing of ballot boxes in her bedroom. The flexibility and creativity of the director in sync with the actors were obvious, such that, only a member of the cast is of Yoruba decent, whereas, others represent Yoruba.

This further avers the non-discriminate nature of theatre and the interconnectedness and relationship between theatre and cultural presentation. Though, it leaves a conundrum in the proper pronunciation of Yoruba words and sentences by the actors. A flaw noticed, may be, only by this reviewer, who is of Yoruba descent.

However, the use of songs further heightens the dramatic crescendo. The songs strengthen, enhance and amplify the actions on stage. Actors and audiences alike react to the events and characters on stage as the playwright and director would like his audience to respond. They express opinions on the events of the play. The characters raise the ideas, while the songs develop and maturate them.

A critical look at the songs in the play brings to the fore, the major thrust and theme of the play like love, exploitation, institutional corruption and economic mismanagement, clearly expressed in the songs. The orchestra was an important asset for the production, dressed in simple brownishly designed Ankara, modelled alongside the Greek orchestra staging, serving the alienation techniques of dramatic storytelling in the theatre.

The orchestra through the songs constantly reminds the audience that they are sitting in a theatre, witnessing the representation of specific events. The orchestra was more than a mere utensil of entertainment but rather an imposing character and audience.

One cannot ignore the aesthetic lighting effect deployed in the telling of the story. The light emphasizes location, a case in point, is the mixture of different colours to create a sky blue and light greenish colour for the river scene, which marked the beginning of the play. Another creative lighting is the creation of mood by manipulating the intensity of light to establish a night scene for Baba and Mama (Okoro Ifeanyi and Offishe Ruth).

Aside from establishing the night mood, the quality of light used for the scene suggests the status of the family, contradistinction to Chief’s family were elaborate, sophisticated and colourful light was used to stage the story and establish the mood and status.

The closing glee which is an eclectic Unity Dance made a significant statement to members of the audience. The unity in diversity displayed by the different indigenous dancing styles of the troupe made the unity ‘question’ in Nigeria an issue of celebration rather than discord.

This was noted and acknowledged by the President, Association of Nigerian Authors, Mr Camillus Chimah Ukah who graced the occasion along with the association’s Treasurer, Ms Lois Otse Adams. Mr. Ukah enjoined all present to see the beauty in the diversity of the country, while they strive to sustain and uphold Nigeria as exemplified in the Unity Dance. He further encouraged students to maintain focus on their academics and make the university proud by complementing the efforts of the outstanding achiever, the only 3-term Vice Chancellor in Nigeria, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah.

However, the director is the author of a staged play, despite eliciting approbation, thrills and plaudits from the audience, the prophetic message of revolution and displacement of patriarchal oppressors and comprador bourgeoisies which continues to malign the progress of the national economy and stifle the lives of the masses, reducing them to nothingness due to political leaders’ continuous incongruities, ludicrousness and exploitative tendencies were silenced. The primordial thrust of the text was transmogrified in the performance to the telling love tales, with the need for integrity and value for the growth of society.

The playwright, Olu Obafemi has been classified under the second-generation playwrights in Nigeria, who had continued to use his dramatic pieces to unearth the social, economic and political degradation, exploitation and subjugation of the masses by the comprador bourgeoisie. This generation of playwrights are, however, not contented with mere elucidation and unearths of social vices, but provides, metanoia for social and national growth and development. Olu Obafemi’s Naira Has No Gender is imbued with Marxist undertones like his other plays, Night of the Mystical Beast, The New Dawn, Dark Times are Over, Suicide Syndrome and a host of others.

An ideology aimed at expunging all traces of exploitative and oppressive tendencies of the government against the governed. Olu Obafemi is a committed artist, exposing the social malady in the society, as true commitment is what constitutes a playwright’s responsibility to his society, because “the theatre is not the servant of the writer, but the society”

The Vice Chancellor’s post-performance statements closes the curtain. The contentment and excitement in the Vice-Chancellor was obvious, as he reminisced his old days at the University of Ilorin, where he bagged his first degree. He took the audience down memory lane of how Marxism championed the course among students and lecturers, seeking a better Nigeria and socio-political system. In this wise, he notes the imperativeness and contemporaneity of issues raised in the play despite being written decades ago.

They continue to be vices and challenges bedevilling the giant of Africa. Hence, urged the students of the university to imbibe the lessons suggested in the play and continue to be of good behavior. In his words, “the sky will be your beginning”. He further expressed his gratitude to the Department of Theatre Arts while hailing the giant strides of the performers, and the creative artistry of the department.

Thereby, promised to continue to throw his bowel behind them and the entire university in the quest to build an Africa-renowned and world-listed University. He announced the soon to commence building of a world-class Theatre Complex for the department. The Head of the Department, Dr. Roseline Yacim gave the closing remarks, appreciated the students and guests and thanked the Vice-Chancellor for his undying support to the department and his unextinguishable zeal to building a worthy citadel of learning.

Ogundiran is of the Department of Theatre and Film Arts, National Film Institute, University of Jos