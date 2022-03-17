…As he declares for governorship race

Lauds Akpabio, Emmanuel on infrastructural dev

By Nnamdi Ojiego

As governorship race in Akwa Ibom State gathers steam, the member representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Onofiok Luke, has said he would rally the abundant human resources in the state to build a vibrant and diverse economy.

Onofiok who stated this in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, yesterday, while declaring his intentions to contest for the governorship position, lauded former governors Victor Attah and Godswill Akpabio, and incumbent governor Udom Emmanuel for their transformative projects and progressive policies in the state.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary, said Akwa Ibom has been blessed with good leaders who have contributed in great measure towards the development of the state, with transformative projects and progressive policies in areas such as agriculture, education, and infrastructures.

He declared that he would consolidate on the infrastructural development gains of past and present administrations and leverage on the active youthful population to create jobs and provide visionary and selfless leadership.

He said: “One example of such transformative policies is the free and compulsory education program, which was initiated by the administration of Godswill Akpabio and sustained by the present administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel, with the aim of improving access to the education for young people.

“Our state’s Aviation development is another example in this regard. The Victor Attah International Airport was initiated by Governor Victor Attah and was built by Governor Akpabio whose administration landed the first plane and commence commercial activities. Governor Udom has since continue with this vison leading to the bedding of an airline – the Ibom Air and the implementation of various improvement at the airport.

“Today, effort is being made towards the completion of the MRO and Ibom Air is the envy of other airline operators, and a symbol of the innovation and willpower that Akwa Ibom State possesses. This is evidence of the synergy and continuity in policy implementation that has existed in our state, and that is why we intend to also continue building upon the achievements of previous and present administrations, add our own initiatives in positioning us for a broad-based prosperity. These policies continuity, adaption and improvement can also be seen in the deep sea port development and in the agricultural sector among others.

“We have built roads and the infrastructures built have opened up our dear state and brought opportunities. It is now time to build our people. Today, I unveil my social contract with you title: ‘Building Together, Growing Together’. The clarion call of my campaign is ‘Building Together and Growing Together’. That’s the clarion call of my campaign. If we are going to build together, then we must grow together. I want to assure you that I am fully prepared for the task of serving you and building the Akwa Ibom of our dreams, and I intend to hit the ground running when given the opportunity.

“I intend to use my wealth of experience as a public sector administrator, a lawyer, and an advocate of good governance to serve this state by bringing government closer to the people for socio-economic development, and to reposition Akwa Ibom State for greater prosperity. One certainty, however, is that we have the political will, the skills and the commitment to implement all our stated policies rapidly.”

The event also doubled as 44th birthday anniversary celebration for former speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.