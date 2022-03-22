By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA- AS the race for who succeeds Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State continues to gather momentum, Project Niger Delta, PND, a non governmental group has pledged its support for Governor Emmanuel’s anointed successor, Pastor Umo Eno.

The group which vows to also mobilize its members and other electorates across the 31 local government areas of the state for Umo Eno, said it is convinced that Umo Eno remains remains the best man for the job as he posseses the requisite qualities to succeed as governor if elected.

The position of the group was made known by its Executive Director and Coordinator, Comrade Princewill Ebebi in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday.

According to PND, the choice of Umo Eno was reached after series of consultations with the state and local government chapter executives of the group with other stakeholders, pointing out that the group will formally organise a rally to mobilise support for the governorship aspirant.

The group which describes Eno as highly qualified and competent for the job, pointed out that his vast experience in the private sector, as a successful businessman and an entrepreneur of repute stands him out and makes him the candidate to beat, adding that he will not only sustain the legacies of Governor Udom, but will also improved on them.

Ebebi said, “As a foremost group in the Niger Delta, after diligent and wide consultations with our executives and members across the 31 local government areas of Akwa Ibom, we hereby declare and pledge our unflinching support for Pastor Umo Eno for the upcoming gubernatorial election.

“By this declaration, we have resolve to mobilise massively our members and all well meaning sons and daughters of Akwa Ibom at home and in the diaspora to support the aspiration of Pastor Umo Eno because we are convince that he is eminently qualified and posseses the competency to lead Akwa Ibom State, sustain the legacies of the present administration and take the state to the next level.

“Moving forward, we shall at the appropriate time organise a rally to formally endorse him and sensitize the people across all the local government areas of the state.”