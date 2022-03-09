A nine-year-old boy said to be a student of Agolo High School, Ikare Akoko, North East council area of Ondo State was reportedly shot dead during the school’s annual inter-house-sports competition on Thursday.

Reports had it that secondary school students from various parts of Akokoland attended the annual sports competition. Many old students were equally in attendance.

It was alleged that two rival cult groups engaged themselves in supremacy battle hence the bloody clash during the competition.

According to an eyewitness account, “The inter-house-sports competition went on peacefully until gunshots were heard which led to the immediate death of a student while two others were seriously wounded. Those wounded are now receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital. After the unfortunate incident, there was panic and apprehension in Ikare Akoko as parents ran helter-skelter looking for their wards.”

Neither the principal of the school nor the games master could be reached for comments but a teacher, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the ugly incident to newsmen.

The Divisional Police Officer in Ikare Akoko, Olatujoye Akinwande, equally confirmed the incident.

Akinwande said the corpse of the student had been deposited at a mortuary while those injured were receiving treatment in the hospital.

The state police command image maker, Funmi Odunlami, also confirmed the incident, saying investigation had commenced into the matter. Odunlami however said no arrest had been made by police detectives

She said, “We learnt that some people were shooting during the Inter-house sports and a nine-year-old boy was killed in the process while two others were injured.

Vanguard News Nigeria