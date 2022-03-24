By Peter Duru

Mr. Douglas Pepe, SAN, in this interview, took a critical look at the ruling of a Federal High Court, Umuahia, Abia State vitiated Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, the sack of Ebonyi State governor by an Abuja Court for defecting to another political party, arrest of ex governor Willie Abiano, crisis in the All Progressives Congress, APC, among other issues.

Excerpt:

What do you make of the recent ruling of a Federal High Court, Umuahia which nullified Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act and also ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation to delete the said section?

Well, Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act provided that ‘no political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of nomination of candidates for any election.’

But political office holders argued that this amounted to a violation of their right to freedom of association, that they have the right to contest for office. And that section effectively took away their power to contest election; and they challenged the provision. The court upheld their contention; but historically and even statutorily, there is precedence of the view that a person holding a government office should resign his or her appointment within a particular period before contesting an election or before the date of an election. In my view, that provision is not discriminatory because it is aimed at addressing a particular mischief. You have a situation where political office holders end up serving as delegates in political party primaries and they become the majority of the delegates.

The elected delegates that are provided for under the party constitution become the minority. And because of this, at the end of the day, you find that democracy is being muzzled particularly at party primaries. When you get to the party primaries, because majority of the delegates are appointees of government, they end up doing the wishes of the people in power rather than what the common man who elected their delegates want. By so doing, they are taking democracy away from the people. That is what that section seeks to address. That provision sought to bring democracy back to the grassroots by ensuring that the issue of delegates to the convention or congresses is in the hands of the common people in the villages.

So, as far as I am concerned, it was not an unconstitutional provision, it was a provision that was intended to deepen democracy in Nigeria. And for those who say it is unconstitutional, nothing stops you from contesting an election but if you want to contest, you resign your appointment and contest the primary election. That provision was not discriminatory at all. It was meant to supplement or complement other existing provisions of the constitution, including those ones that were relied upon by the court to nullify that very provision.

But again, there is the contention that the National Assembly that enacted that law was not joined in the suit, is it proper in law that the Assembly was not joined?

In law, the National Assembly has passed the law, it has been assented to by the President and it became law, so the issue of whether the law is constitutional or not can still be determined in the absence of the National Assembly because the law haven become effective, operates on its own. The law can be challenged in any proceeding where its applicability comes into question. The failure to join the National Assembly in my view, is not fertile to that particular case.

On the same Electoral Act, some are of the opinion that there are provisions in the Act that run contrary to what you have in the states in terms of local government laws governing elections and tenure of elected chairmen. Are you aware of the contradiction?

The Electoral Act of 2022 is commendable, it has brought in innovations and refinements that are aimed at deepening democracy in Nigeria. One of the key issues where the Electoral Act of 2022 has introduced novel provision is on the issue of procedure for conduct of elections to local governments. The previous Act only limited itself to Area Councils in the FCT. The present Electoral Act has gone further to include the procedure for all the Local Governments across the federation.

That is one of the key innovations in the 2022 Electoral Act. But then, there is a brewing controversy in that novel provision because the tenure of office as provided by the Electoral Act of 2022 is four years for the Area Councils in the FCT. Section 150 of the same Electoral Act has adopted the same procedure that is applicable to elections in the Area Councils of the FCT to apply to all the local governments in the country. And that is where I foresee a great conflict.

There is a looming legal earthquake or a jurisprudence or constitutional earthquake that will rock this country because in most of the states of the federation, you have electoral laws stipulating tenures of two years or three in some cases. Where the Electoral Act now says the tenure of a local government in the Area Council is four years, and then section 150 now says that same procedure regulating the conduct of elections in the FCT shall be the same and applied with equal force as the procedure regulating elections to Local Government Areas by any state commission in the country; that means where a state electoral law has prescribed two years as a tenure, then that provision will be in conflict with the provision of Chapter 6 of the Electoral Act 2022, because under that chapter, the tenure is four years. And Section 150(1) of the same Electoral Act is saying that procedure should apply to all the states of the federation. So, you have a patent conflict between the state laws and the Electoral Act.

For example, the one in Benue State has made provision for two years tenure, but the Electoral Act is now saying it should be four years. So, you have a conflict and what will be the outcome? Again, the Act goes further to say that ‘any election to a local government area that is conducted by a state commission in violation of sub-section 1 shall be invalid.’

So, what happens where a state electoral commission conducts an election and gives a certificate of return to the elected official stipulating two years? Is there a conflict?

Well, even here again there are two schools of thought, Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution has vested the State Assembly with power to legislate on the composition, the finance and the structure of a local government council. Does this power vested by section 7 include the power to prescribe a tenure for the local government? That is one school of thought.

It may be argued that tenure can be legislated under the composition aspect of it. If you say okay, the State House of Assembly has power to legislate on the composition of a local government council, then the state Assembly has now created the office of the chairman and the councillors, supervisory councillors and it also by implication, has the power to give them a tenure. That is one aspect of it. The other aspect is where the constitution gives the National Assembly the power to legislate on the procedure for election to a local government council. Under that provision, the National Assembly has now prescribed a four-year tenure.

That can equally be argued that that provision empowers the National Assembly to prescribe the procedure which under that provision also includes the issue of tenure. So, you have two schools of thought. The National Assembly has powers to make law on the procedure, a State House of Assembly has powers to make laws on the procedure, the State Assembly has powers to make laws on the composition. So, which of them has power to spell out the tenure? So, there is a conflict here that needs to be resolved.

But we hope that in the course of time, judicial interpretation will put the matter to rest. But for now, I think there is confusion in that area because Chapter 6 of the Electoral Act of 2022 deals with the procedure for elections and then under Chapter 6, you have the provision that spells out a four-year tenure for local government councils.

And then in section 150(1), that procedure applies, including the tenure, has now been lifted and made applicable to all local governments in the federation. So, I think there is a grey area here that either the National Assembly or the State Houses of Assembly working together with the Judiciary, need to sort out. And if it is not sorted out, it will give room for many unnecessary litigations on this issue of tenure.

What is your take on the sack of the Governor of Ebonyi State, his Deputy and several lawmakers in the state on the ground that they defected to the APC from PDP?

That decision by a Federal High Court is novel. While our constitution has made provision for a legislator, who abandons his political party to move to another one will automatically lose his seat, the constitution was silent when it came to the executive seat like the president, governor or vice- president and deputy governor. The court in this case has moved further than the normal situation that we have had by interpreting certain constitutional provisions and coming to the conclusion that since the votes cast at an election belongs to the political party, any governor or deputy that moves from his sponsoring party to another party loses his seat.

This is the first time we are having such a case in Nigeria. We have had similar cases but involving legislators who moved from their party to another. The closest case to this that we have had was the case of Atiku Abubakar, who moved from his party to another party and the then president decided to declare his seat vacant because he had abdicated by implication. The court found that while there was consequences and punishment for a legislator who had moved from his party to another, there was no punishment for a member of the executive arm who defected, to lose his seat. That was what the Supreme Court held in that matter.

So, the issue in that case was whether the votes scored by the governor belonged to him as a person and he could take it and move with it to another political party. This was not the issue in the Abubakar case. In that case, the issue was whether the president could declare the office of the Vice President, who had defected to another party vacant. That was the dispute. Obasanjo declared the office vacant because the Vice present had moved to another party. But in this case, the PDP challenged the defection on the ground that the votes that made these people governor and deputy belonged to PDP and it could not be taken to another party just by walking across to become votes of the APC.

That was the issue, and the court found, based on decided cases, because the courts have held several times that votes scored in an election belonged to a political party and by that reasoning, the court said even though the constitution is silent on the consequences of defection of governor or deputy governor, the implication is that you have taken PDP votes to APC and, therefore, you have violated the primary basis on which you became the governor and, therefore, you can no longer continue to occupy that office. That was what the court held.

It was a well reasoned judgment, but it is novel in Nigerian jurisprudence in the sense that we have never had this kind before now. And because there is no clear constitutional stipulation as to the consequences of defection by a governor or his deputy, some people are of the opinion that the decision was wrong.

But why is INEC finding it difficult to implement that ruling?

In the Electoral Act itself, there is a provision that when an election is nullified and the person occupying the office has appealed, he is entitled to remain in that office until the appellate process is done. But this provision is in respect of a normal election petition matter. Or normal pre-election matter. I had course to have an argument with the speaker of a certain state Assembly where a member was declared by the court to have been removed. The speaker refused to comply with that judgment. According to him, he said the other person had filed an appeal. And until that appeal was determined, he could not implement the judgment. He cited the provisions of the Electoral Act but looking at those provisions, they apply only to election petition matters.

They did not apply to regular court cases as we have in this case of Ebonyi State. So, going by the wordings of the Electoral Act itself, there is nothing there that prevents the INEC from complying with the judgment of the Federal High Court. I do not have the full facts but I understand that the governor filed an appeal and went to another court rather than the court that gave the judgment, to obtain an order of stay of execution.

I do not know how possible that is under our jurisprudence. These are courts of coordinate jurisdiction. The state High Court in Ebonyi and the Federal High Court in Abuja that gave the judgment have concurrent jurisdiction. So, if one of them gave a judgment and the other one sat in Ebonyi State and gave an order of stay, I think that would be a violation of the constitution. It will be a travesty of the system of jurisprudence that we have in this country. I think it’s a gross anomaly for one court to give an order and then another court of coordinate jurisdiction sits over it and give an order of stay of execution.

The course that is open to them is to go back to the Federal High Court in Abuja that gave the judgment, file the appeal and then ask that very court for stay of execution. That is the procedure that I know, that is the procedure that is normal in Nigeria. But the one I read about in the press, if it is true, then it is a gross abuse of our judicial process. So, at the moment, INEC would have nothing in the absence of an appeal, and an order of stay, or at least a motion for stay served on them, there would be nothing stopping INEC from implementing the judgment of the Federal High Court. But if a stay is granted by another court and served on them, then because a court is a court of law, even while it is an abuse of judicial process, once the order is served on them, they are obliged to obey it. Until those issues of abuse and unconstitutionality are sorted out by the court itself. So, if the order of stay from Ebonyi is served on INEC, they are obliged to obey it.

What do you make of the arrest of ex governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State by the EFCC on the day he vacated office?

Well the position is that as Governor Willie Obiano had immunity against civil and other kind of court cases but he had no immunity against being charged before the Code of Conduct Tribunal. He could have been taken before the Code of Conduct Tribunal for the violation of his oath of office while in office. So, for things like embezzlement, Code of Conduct Tribunal could have caught up with him but it is not being done in the country. So, the question is why was the government quiet about that and waited till the day he handed over only to pounce on him like a common criminal using the EFCC?

That is setting a bad precedence especially for governors who are not of the ruling party. The fact that the man is from another party other than the ruling party suggests that it is a kind of political threat. It is a threat to other governors who are not from the ruling party, the same thing can happen to them. It is telling them that if you are not careful, the day you step out, we are waiting for you here.

It is a political intimidation, but we will wait and see if anything will come out of those allegations. For now, to me, since there are no facts of any embezzlement that had been placed before the public, and no case has been charged to court, I believe it is a political intimidation and nothing more.

What is your take on the recent wrangling in the ruling All Progressives Congress?

It was confusion occasioned by the struggle for power by different power blocks but they realised that it was legally impossible to change the Buni leadership because it would have led to more legal complications than otherwise. So, one of the blocks quickly withdrew and gave room for the Buni leadership to return to its position. What remains unsaid in all these is that there was an attempt to remove the present leadership. And that attempt succeeded to a considerable extent.

They succeeded significantly but it was when they came up against the legal brick walls that they made a u-turn; largely also because INEC was saying there was no legal backing for the notices they were issuing. There was no legal backing for what they did by changing the leadership and bringing in Bello.

But from the political angle, that leadership was effectively removed and when they came up against the legal impossibility, they quickly backtracked. But what Nigerians will take away from that incident is that there is discontent, there is division, there is confusion within the ranks of the ruling APC at the moment and it will come to the fore within the shortest possible time for Nigerians to see.

We have had precedents for this kind of issue when the APC won the general election in 2015. Prior to that, you had similar crisis in the PDP that eventually led to decampings and all that which led to the shift in power. So, a similar thing is now happening in the APC, and if not addressed on time and effectively, the APC will loss power come the next general election.

What will be your advice to politicians ahead of the 2023 general elections?

I will like to advise our politicians to learn to play the game by the rules and always have a bigger picture in mind because the bigger picture means that you may contest and lose but the system still goes on. It is not the end of the world. So, when our politicians begin to look at the game from the angle of the bigger picture, then we will be taking a big step forward. But for now, they view it as a personal quest for advancement and not the idea that you have. When you are contesting election on the basis of trying to promote an agenda, then it will be easier for you to look at the bigger picture.

When you are contesting because you want to advance yourself, improve you CV or entrench your political or economic status, then it will be very difficult for you to look at this game of politics from the angle of the bigger picture. But I believe that once our politicians begin to put this bigger picture forward, then they want the society, the country and state to move forward. Then our political environment will become a lot cleaner and we will be making more progress both economically and socially.