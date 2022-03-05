By Moses Nosike

The primary reason for relocating to any of these countries Canada, US, UK & Australia is the possibility of a better life. Many Nigerians pursue the dream of a better life, but the hurdles to scale to achieve this dream can be challenging.

Some Nigerians have been able to live the dream of migrating to Canada, the US, the UK and Australia, however, when they arrive at their destination, they end up with menial blue-collar jobs, which most times are considered lesser than the job situation they had in Nigeria.

There are several certifications and courses that can be taken to boost your relocation ratings or profile. These certifications have proven to provide valuable skills and employment opportunities. I have compiled a list of 5 non-IT certifications that anyone can acquire irrespective of your educational background and current qualifications.

According to the management source, PMP which stands for Project Management Professional, is a certification that can be easily earned by completing a 4 – 5 day course, and upon completion of the course the next step is to take the international certification examination by Project Management Institute PMI. “Holders of the PMP certification are usually in high demand, and they are very well paid.

The certification holders are in high demand in Canada, US and Australia. Holders of the certification have the opportunity to work in the construction, engineering, oil and gas, IT, development and service sectors. Nigerians considering relocating to these countries should definitely look to acquire the PMP certification to boost their relocation ratings and job opportunities.

Continuing, the source revealed that CBAP which is Certified Business Analysis Professional is a certification that can be easily earned by completing a 4 – 5 day course, upon completion of the course the next step is to take the international certification examination by the International Institute of Business Analysis IIBA. Business Analysts are in high demand, holders of the CBAP certification have the opportunity to work in the IT and service sector.

The certification holders are in high demand in Canada, US, UK, and Australia. Nigerians considering relocating to these countries should definitely look to acquire the CBAP certification to boost their relocation ratings and job opportunities.

The Certified ScrumMaster certification is the most globally recognised agile certification, the certification can be easily earned by completing a 3-day course, upon completion of the course the next step is to take the international certification examination by Scrum Alliance. Holders of the ScrumMaster certification are in high demand, holders have the opportunity to work in the IT and Service sector.

The certification holders are in high demand in Canada, US, UK and Australia. Nigerians considering relocating to these countries should definitely look to acquire the ScrumMaster certification to boost their relocation ratings and job opportunities.

The PRINCE 2 Practitioner certification is the leading project management certification in the UK, the certification can be easily earned by completing a 4 – 5 day course, upon completion of the course the next step is to take the international certification examination by Axelos. Holders of the PRINCE 2 Practitioner certification are in high demand, holders have the opportunity to work in the IT and Service sector. The certification holders are in high demand in the UK.