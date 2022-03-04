By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Four unidentified persons were confirmed dead when a 45,000-litre tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, known as petrol, ran into a heavy-duty vehicle conveying cement, Sunday evening.

It was gathered that the two vehicles burst into flames due to the impact of the collision in the accident that occurred at Kaiyetoro end of Lekki-Epe Expressway by Eleko bus stop, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

An eyewitness, Mr John Maduka, said the two vehicles went up in flames and that a motorcycle rider was also caught up in the inferno.

Director, Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margret Adeseye, said the state fire service, Epe Station, on arrival at the scene discovered that both vehicles had head-on collision as they travelled in opposite directions to Lekki and from Epe respectively.

“The crew swiftly doused the raging fire from the accidental spillage of contents from the tanker and recovered four bodies suspected to have died from both vehicles,” Adeseye stated.

It was gathered that three of the bodies were recovered from the tanker and one from the trailer.

Speaking on the tragic incident, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Lagos Sector Command, Corps Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide, said: “The charred bodies were later recovered from the scene by relevant agencies and corpses deposited at the mortuary.”

Ogungbemide said all the responders, including FRSC, Lagos Fire Service, Nigeria Police and other sister agencies were making efforts to remove the crashed vehicles and bikes off the road.

