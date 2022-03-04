By Chinasa Afigbo

The Nigerian music industry works tirelessly every day to feed our body, soul and mind with great sounds and thought-provoking lyrics. Below are some anticipated songs from some of your favourite artistes we look forward to being released in March.

1. The fast-rising YBNL artiste Asake, whose fame skyrocketed this year, with two of his songs, “Sungba” and “Omo Ope” topping the “Apple Music Top 100: Nigeria”, is set t to release another banger captained ‘Sungba remix’ with Burna Boy, the African Giant himself. Asake came into the limelight with his 2020 hit single ‘Lady’, a song recognized by many Nigerian top celebrities and content creators. His new collaboration with Burna Boy was made known on Twitter by a tweet made by the Hotshot Yoruba rapper Olamide; it said, “@burnaboy Ika! Wicked flows!!!..X @asakemusik.” This tweet was later confirmed on 16th March 2022, two days after Olamide’s tweet, when Asake took to Twitter pictures from the video production of Sungba remix with Burna boy in them. He captioned it “God bless Odogwu and the squad for pulling up @Burnabaoy.” However, the remix of Sungba brings another level of delight for lovers of Sungba song. The audio and visuals of Sungba remix are yet to be known as fans are eager to dive into the dope fusion.

2. Sometime last week, the YBNL’s Lord Olamide teased his fans with an engraving snippet featuring Wizkid on his Instagram story. The iconic rapper, who earlier informed his fans of his plans to pause his music career with his “Unruly album” scheduled to be released later this year, seems to be wrapping up in a grand style. Fans of the duo broke the internet with their impatience for the yet-to-be-released song. The previewed tune carries a cheer higher than the duo’s previous track records of “Omotoshan” “Kana”, and “Totori”.

3. The buzzing Feature master Buju has featured the fast-rising Marlin Music singer Zinolesky in the remix of his Amapiano hit track “Kilometer”. This was made known in an Instagram life video by Zinolesky on his page, and since then, fans of the duo have been unable to hold their anticipation for it.

4. Chocolate city’s new signee Young Jonn is hitting the blocks with his New music titled Dada; while at it, the Lovers of Chocolate city Entertainment are heads up waiting to see the thrills he carries.