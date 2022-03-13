.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Man, who was sacked by the Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, in 1986, has demanded his reinstatement and payment of salary arrears for 36 years.

Mr Cyprus Yalepere, who was disengaged by SPDC in 1986 claimed that he was unlawfully sacked by the firm, demanding his immediate return.

The aggrieved man in Port Harcourt yesterday claimed that he was engaged by the SPDC in 1984, and he worked as a radio operator in the firm’s police room but regretted that his engagement letter bore Sabas R. Enterprises, which he did not know the reason.

Yalepere noted that he was unlawfully sacked from the firm for querying the contradictory nature of his offer by the SPDC, which actually granted his employment.

He, however, demanded that Shell return him to the firm, pay his salary arrears and affect his promotion.

He said: “I pray that my appointment with the Shell P.D.C Nig Ltd, as a Shell Supernumerary Police Officer be rel seed and reinstated with promotion to Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP through the police Officer Cadet Training Programme.

“All my monthly salaries/wages benefits/allowances and Bonuses/emoluments from July 1986 up to date be paid to me and my initial claim for compensation of damages from the fraudulent misrepresentation of offer be paid to me.”

