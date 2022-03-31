.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

REPORT of the autopsy carried out to ascertain the cause of death of 19-months old pupil of Arise and Shine Nursery and Primary School, Asaba, Delta State, Obinna Udeze who was purportedly flogged 31 strokes of the cane by his teacher, is out.

The autopsy confirmed that the late Obinna Udeze died of septic shock.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in the State, DSP Bright Edafe said the autopsy was conducted at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC.

Also Read:

.Suspected herdsmen kill, bury victim in shallow grave in Delta

Edafe said; “the autopsy report indicates septic shock as the cause of death. That is what I can say, for now, let the medical doctors and lawyers interpret what that means.”

Recall that little Obinna Udeze who was purportedly flogged 31 strokes of the cane by his teacher died at the FMC after he was referred from a private hospital where he was rushed for medical attention.

Meanwhile, Obinna’s mother, Gift Ohanezeze has insisted that her son died as a result of the flogging, pleading with the Delta State Government and the Police authority to ensure that justice was served on the matter.

She alleged that her son was tied like a goat while being flogged by the teacher.

Vanguard News Nigeria