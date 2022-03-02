A political group, Coalition of Progressives Lagos Gubernatorials (CPLG), on Friday passed vote-of-confidence on Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to re-contest in 2023 general elections, citing his landmark achievements.

The group, compromising 28 governorship candidates of various political parties in 2019 general elections who stepped down for Sanwo-Olu’s ambition, gave this support in Ikeja, Lagos

The CPLG Vice Chairman, Prince Adewale Samson said that Sanwo-Olu deserved being given a second term due to his administration’s huge infrastructural development all around the state.

“By what we have seen so far, CPLG has been vindicated in our past assertion that Sanwo-Olu embodies the true picture and aspiration of the people of Lagos state.

“We are appreciative of the landmark achievements you brought to bear, your distinction between politics and governance in Lagos state is legendary.

“By what we have seen so far in the last three years you have been in office-the improvement in the health sector and facilities, housing, and quest to continue to improve on the infrastructural development of Lagos State are noteworthy.

“Security, which we all know is everybody’s business, and also improvement of youths empowerment programmes among others are commendable,” Samson said.

The vice chairman applauded Sanwo-Olu’s interventions in transport sector such as completion of the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) corridors, Agege flyover, new Uber Taxi, road construction, among others.

“CPLG also passes a vote-of-confidence on Sanwo-Olu for having done so well in the governance of Lagos.

“CPLG rises in one accord and gives the governor a vote of confidence requesting him to run for second term in office.

“The governor is actually giving us what we want and it is pleasing. With what the governor has been able to achieve in Lagos and what he looks forward to perfect in the next term, it is our desire that he should be allowed to complete them,” he said.

He, however, advised the governor not to alter his winning team, adding that his retinue of commissioners and aides were topnotch, especially the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and his Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde.