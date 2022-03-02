By Benjamin Njoku

Afro-pop music legend, 2face, who was inducted into the School of Music of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile Ife, Osun State some three years ago has written his name in gold as he gives back to the institution in grand style.

The music star took to his Instagram page Tuesday night, to announce commissioning a multimillion naira studio which he built for the institution’s music department.

According to him, Benue State University will be the next higher institution in the country to benefit from his big heart.

Recall that 2face was in March 20, 2019, honoured with the award of Fellow of the School of Music, by the OAU’s Department of Music.

The singer became pioneer recipient of the award which was presented to him at the department’s 1st Public Lecture and Fellowship Awards held at the school’s premises.

Receiving the award then, the music star said : “Being the torch-bearer for the new pop movement is a role I do not take lightly, and I am honoured to have been found worthy of such noble albeit enormous responsibility.”