The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Thursday said that 22 ships at the Lagos Port Complex were discharging petrol and others.

The NPA in its daily Shipping Position said that the ships were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, frozen fish, ethanol, automobile gasoline, base oil, butane gas, bulk urea and petrol.

The authority said that 26 other ships were expected to arrive the port between March 23 to April 10.

It listed the expected items as bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk sugar, butane gas, bulk gypsum, bulk salt, automobile gasoline, petrol and containers.

It indicated that eight others had arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk wheat, container, base oil, petrol and bulk sugar. (NAN)