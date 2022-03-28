***Seeks Election of Leaders with proven integrity, interest of Nigeria at heart

By David Odama

AHEAD of 2023 general elections, a group under the auspices of Osinbajo presidential Support Movement has asked Nigerians to join the movement calling for vice president, Yemi Osinbajo to contest the presidential election.

The group speaking at the sideline of the APC National Convention in Abuja also called on Nigerians to cast their vote for Leaders with proven integrity and the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians at heart.

National women leader of the group, Hajiya Aisha Muazu noted while speaking with Vanguard that they were drumming support for the election of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo in 2023 because of his disposition to the plight of Nigerians and the unity of the country.

According to Aisha Muazu, “We are rooting for the vice president Yemi Osinbajo It because we want to bring back the world of our fore fathers where children were seen as the leaders of tomorrow. so we are in Eagle Square to drum support for Yemi Osinbajo so that the dreams of my children and grand children can be fulfilled.

Also speaking, the Deputy Chairman of Tricycles owners association of Nigeria FCT chapter, comrade Godwin Achu said the vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has shown capacities in all aspects of the nation’s political, economic, religion and overall development of the country.

According to Comrade Achu, Osinbajo has been the link between the youth and other Nigerians Who have the capacity to vote and ensure that he is given the opportunity to take the nation to another level of greatness t

“The vice president Yemi Osinbajo remain a focused Nigerian with his attention on the low level class of of people such as the youths and a man of honesty that’s why we are rooting for him”.

On his part, the secretary General of the Osinbajo Support Group, Dr Raymond Torkuma Anger opined that they at the convention ground to show solidarity with the vice president because he is a trusted person and has the capacity to run this country come 2023.

“As a group of young men, women and professionals, we have come to present Osinbajo as the face of hope of Nigeria come 2023. We have come to state our case and to tell Nigerians to be vigilant in choosing who can give the country a new hope in 2023”

“I want to tell Nigerians that we have trusted man that has capacity and can lead us come 2023. For me there is no vacancy in Aso Rock because we have a man that is trusted.