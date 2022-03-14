By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Nigerian Youth Union,has said what Nigeria needs in the 2023 election as president is a person it described as “unifier and peacemaker” to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was as it appealed to politicians, especially some state governors to “tune down on divisive rhetoric that tend to leave the impression that the next general election is equal to a warfare between North and South.”

NYU President,Chinonso Obasi, addressing a media conference, Monday,at the union’s secretariat in Abuja, said his group would not take kindly to leaders whose utterances he noted,were designed to divide rather than unite the country.

He said the determination of youths to get fully involved in the political activities leading to the emergence of new set of leaders in 2023 was predicated on the provision of a level playing field to all segments of the society.

Obasi,a former president of National Association of Nigerian Students, decried statements of some state governors in recent times, saying the statements were heating up the polity.

Açcording to him, unless such negative impressions were curtailed, the 2023 general election may not produce pleasant outcomes.

Obasi reminded politicians that democracy emphasizes plurality of views, stressing that only in an atmosphere of understanding, patriotism and inclusion could the people feel free to exercise their franchise and enthrone patriotic leaders.

“We have heard some high sounding rhetoric from some political leaders, especially state governors. The name-calling, threats and gloating about mischief capacity should not feature in our march to a better Nigeria.

“Nobody should think or behave in such a manner that suggests that he/she has monopoly of violence and mischief. Nigerian youths have resolved to be fully involved in the political activities leading to the 2023 General Elections as such we expect leaders to act with utmost sense of responsibility and decorum,” the NYU President charged.

He recalled that NYU was formed as part of resolve by Nigerian youths to stop agonizing over the social ills in the country, but rather organize in a manner to engender socio-political change in the country.

He stated that the regrets and lessons from the 2020 #EndSARS protest should inspire well meaning young professionals to take active part of politics to change the ugly leadership narratives puling Nigeria down.