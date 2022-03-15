By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The National Secretary of Young Progressives Party (YPP)Mr Vidiyeno Bamaiyi has expressed the determination of the party to take over Kwara State and Nigeria in the forthcoming 2023 general elections

Vidiyeno Bamaiyi, who made this known in Ilorin today while monitoring the conduct of the ward and local government congress of the party in the state also applauded the peaceful conduct of the excercise.

The chieftain of YPP also took time out to comment on national issues, slamming President Mohammadu Buhari over his recent attempt to ammend the newly passed Electoral Ammendament Bill, 2022.

Speaking at the Adewole ward of Ilorin West local government area of the state at the election and inauguration of ward and local government executives he said the party has what it takes to take over the leadership of the country.

Bamaiyi said the party has embarked on ‘ballot revolution’ ahead of the 2023 general elections with massive sensitization of young people to change the narrative.

He also explained that the “ballot revolution’ is not a bloody one but all about preparing the minds of young people in the country to get into mainstream politics and supporting themselves to take over political leadership at all levels through the ballot box with their vote card and determination to change the old guards.”

Bamaiyi called on the youths to take their destiny in their hands, by registering for the Permanent voters card which will afford them the opportunity to participate in the 2023 election.

He advised that young people should not allow themselves to be toyed and deceived by politicians who do not mean well for the country with evidence to show their actions towards young people.

Bamaiyi who criticised the president for even attempting to ammend the new electoral law barely before its take off said,” “What it shows is a lack of understanding of legislative process on the part of the president and his aides.

“That bill was brought to you which you rejected asking the National Assembly to ammend mode of party primaries to accommodate consensus arrangements.

“You should have also injected the clause about the public office holders.

“What this shows of the presidency is a total ignorance on legislative process,” Bamaiyi added.

Also speaking at the Adewole ward the leader of the INEC team to monitor the exercise Assistant Electoral officer Mohammed Sanni Abubakar said the exercise is in line with the provision of the electoral act.

At the Adewole ward for instance,one Alhaji Salaudeen Kayode Is-shaq emerged chairman.

Other officers are Mukhtar Ambali as deputy chairman; Ibrahim Abdulrafiu as state secretary general; Adekola Ahmad as Treasurer; Olowokogbe Abdulwaheed as Financial secretary, while Omowumi Apaokagi emerged as the party’s woman. leader.