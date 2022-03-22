By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Thousands of youths took to the streets of Calabar, the Cross River State capital to drum their unflinching support for Engr. David Umahi of Ebonyi State ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The youths drawn from the 18 local government areas of Cross River State under the umbrella of Umahi Special Ambassadors (USA) walked over 10km on Saturday showing their 100% support for Umahi, whom they say will make Nigeria a paradise if he is elected the president of the country in 2023.

Speaking during the rally, Henry Ekwakili Esq., Cross River State Coordinator, USA said what Umahi has done in Ebonyi State is capable of drawing support from the over 200 million people in Nigeria.

His words :” We are here to do the needful for a candidate that we know is flawless, clean and excellent – who had work and we have seen that he has so much to put forth for Nigerians and we the youths of Nigerians, Cross River State, in particular, have come up with the decision to market Umahi and to plant him in Aso Rock come 2023″, Ekwakili said.

He said they are not doing it because they have anything in particular to gain but like every Nigerians, what is good for other states is also good for Cross River State.

“We, Cross River as a State might not want to take the advantage of the fact that Umahi is from our axis, we consider ourselves as Nigerians and Umahi as a good man with a big heart will be capable to do whatever is supposed to be done for Cross Riverians, the same thing that is supposed to be done for the Kano man is the same thing that is supposed to be done for the Cross Riverians.

“We are not just here because we are hungry, we are out here because we have seen the pains of Nigerians and what they want; that is why we have sat down and considered all the interested aspirants in the race and Umahi is that person who has shown working and deserves to serve the country”, he added.

On his part, Com. Bassey Ejom, Cross River State Protocol Director, USA said they are solely behind Umahi because they want good governance. “We are here to endorse our principal, Engr. David Umahi for the good works he has done in Ebonyi State.

“As a Nigerian youth, we are solely behind him because we want good governance, we want someone with already existing track records, we don’t want someone with empty promises. He has empowered a lot of youths as a Governor in Ebonyi State and we believe he will give the youths more opportunities if voted in 2023 as the president of Nigeria”, Ejom said.

