By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—A group of youths under the aegis of ‘Nigerian Youths for Tinubu’ has pledged to purchase the presidential nomination form for the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC and former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during a press conference in Lagos, Convener of the group, Mr. Idris Aregbe said that Nigeria needs a trusted and reliable visionary, who feels the pain and anguish of the people and is capable of making life better for the general public.

“I don’t think there is any as qualified as Tinubu today. He is a progressive, unifier, visionary and compassionate leader, a goal-getter, detribalized Nigerian, human capital developer, a man who painstakingly listens to the people and is listened to. That is why we are behind him and ready to purchase the presidential nomination form for him.

“We are convinced, going by his track record as a progressive, about his victory and that informs our decision. Besides, it is also a way to stamp the legitimacy of youths on the presidential election process and we shall further ensure rigorous involvement of youths in the Tinubu presidenc,” the youth leader said.

Giving further reasons for the project, Aregbe averred that, as a builder passionate about infrastructure, the former Lagos State governor not only laid the blueprint for infrastructure development of modern Lagos, but ensured the productivity of the state, saying today Lagos State remained a model amongst other states in the federation owing to the golden era of development ushered in by the Jagaban.

Disclosing that leaders of several support groups from the South and Northern States have resolved to ensure mass participation in the project, Aregbe revealed that “Our northern states coordinator, Farouk Jeggo Mohammed Adamu, the South-East coordinator Samuel Isechi and our South coordinator Ahab Bourka are working out modalities to achieve our goal.”