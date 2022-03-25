By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

As the 2023 general elections gathers momentum, a group, Ussa Youth in Diaspora, has endorsed Rimamsikwe Karma for the Taraba State House of Assembly to represent the Ussa local government area.

Chairman of the group, Comrade Haruna Jesse disclosed this to newsmen at a world press conference on Friday, tagged: “A Clarion Call on the Executive Chairman Ussa LGC Hon. Rimamsikwe Karma to Contest for the State House of Assembly,” in Abuja.

According to Jesse, Hon. Karma has paid his dues and is eligible to contest for the seat of the State House of Assembly of the local government area, adding that the group would go to any length to get the nomination form for him.

He said: “It is on record that despite the challenges the Ussa Local Government Executive chairman , Hon.Rimamsikwe H. Karma (JP) has been facing since assumption of office in 2017 till date, he has laid down a legacy in Ussa Local Government Area and we app