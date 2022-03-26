.

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

As the 2023 general election gathers momentum, a group, Ussa Youth in Diaspora, has endorsed Rimamsikwe Karma for the Taraba State House of Assembly to represent the Ussa local government area.

Chairman of the group, Comrade Haruna Jesse disclosed this to newsmen at a world press conference, tagged: “A Clarion Call on the Executive Chairman Ussa LGC Hon. Rimamsikwe Karma to Contest for the State House of Assembly,” in Abuja.

According to Jesse, Hon. Karma has paid his dues and is eligible to contest for the seat of the State House of Assembly of the local government area, adding that the group would go to any length to get the nomination form for him.

He said: “It is on record that despite the challenges the Ussa Local Government Executive chairman, Hon. Rimamsikwe H. Karma (JP) has been facing since assumption of office in 2017 till date, he has laid down a legacy in Ussa Local Government Area and we appreciate him for his efforts.

“We are aware of his track records at the grassroots and his achievements so far. Based on our observation and investigation, we have decided to throw our weight behind him and are hereby appealing to him, to answer our call to contest for the seat of a member representing the Ussa Constituency come 2023.

“We as Ussa Youth in Diaspora in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Benin and across Nigeria and abroad are willing and ready to raise the money to purchase the form for him to contest for the forthcoming election. We will do everything to support him to succeed, so he will replicate what he has done at the Local Government level at the higher level.

“We cannot achieve this without mobilising and participating at the ongoing Continues Voters Registration (CVR) because our PVC is our weapon to send Hon. Rimamsikwe H. Karma (JP) into the state House of Assembly when he picks our calls.

“We call on all the sons and daughters of Ussa Local Government Area to join us and appeal to this our illustrious son Hon. Karma who is also known as the Village Chairman and the grassroot Ambassador accepts our request for the betterment of Ussa Local Government Area.”