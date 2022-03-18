Yakubu Gowon

Why we visited ex-Head of State -Osinbajo group

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon has counselled Nigerians to be prayerful ahead of the next general election, saying the country deserves the best in terms of leadership.

Gowon who received officials of the Progressive Consolidation Group PCG at his Asokoro, Abuja home on Friday said while he has no partisan inclinations, he believes that leaders and citizens at all levels have a duty to sustain peace, progress and national unity.

The PCG is one of the support groups in the ruling All Progressives Congress APC which has elected to work to actualize a Prof. Yemi Osinbajo presidency in 2023.

In a statement, the PCG said General Gowon also affirmed his conviction that no matter the level of intrigues and circumstances, God will ultimately decide the final outcome, adding that in the nation’s interest, all politicians and their followers must look beyond the struggle for positions and sustain their faith in Nigeria.

“Sustain hope, believe in Nigeria and believe in the cause of unity and peace,” General Gowon said.

Leaders of the PCG who had a brief closed-door interaction with General Gowon were the PCG’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Alhaji Musa Liman Kwande who is also the Baraden of Lafia Emirate and the Coordinator of PCG, Alhaji Ahmed Muhammed Zagi.

Speaking on their visit to General Gowon’s residence, Alhaji Zagi emphasized that their consultation visit was a matter of courtesy, adding that as an elder statesman, General Gowon embraces everyone without any involvement in partisan politics.

“You all know that our message and mobilization for the 2023 presidential candidature of Professor Yemi Osinbajo has reached every part of this great country and our visit to this great patriot is out of much-deserved courtesy rather than partisan considerations.

“You can all recall that without any desperation, General Gowon became Head of State, saddled with onerous responsibilities at a very challenging period of our national history; Osinbajo has never been desperate for positions that God and his rich credentials made possible.

“General Gowon took us down memory Lane to scenario’s of 13th January 1966 and he believes that the scenario of ascension to high position without desperation or unnecessary intrigues is something that all must consider.

“He said that he never knew that he would occupy that seat and that whomever God has destined to be President would become President, regardless of his circumstances or challenges.

“While expressing his conviction that only God can confer power, he also said he has interacted with Nigerians who have a lot to offer when the time comes for them to inherit great responsibilities.

“He counselled that what all citizens need to do is to pray for all candidates being brought forward by various political parties so that we can have the right persons who can further consolidate national unity.

“Emphasizing his long-held belief in one united Nigeria, General Gowon further emphasized that it is only those that can further enhance national unity, peace, progress and development for Nigeria that can truly lead successfully in the years ahead,” Alhaji Zagi stated.