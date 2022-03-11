On January 20, 2021, a 78-year-old former Vice President of the United States of America, Senator Joe Biden, took oath of office as the country’s 46th President following an historic triumph at the November 2020 Presidential election. Americans queued behind Biden despite his old age because they believed that he was the kind of president the country needed as at that time to address issues bedeviling the country, especially as it relates the race question and bringing back the democratic ideals whch suffered remarkable setback during the Trump era.

They defied age, but elected their choice.

In February 2023, Nigeria electorate, who have been plagued with hardship, insecurity, poor education, collapsed economy and poverty, will head to the poll to elect a new leader, who they believe will turn the fortunes of the country around for the better.

This myriad of issues certainly can only be solved by a leader who understands the foundational problems and possesses the capacity and ability to seamlessly address them without resorting to blame game and buck passing as is the common practice in the current dispensation.

Although several politicians within and outside the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have either shown interest in the presidential seat or rumoured to be interested, one name that has kept featuring is that of the Waziri Adamawa and former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the reason is not farfetched: he is seen by many as the man with the right credentials, experience, antecedents and competency to rescue Nigeria.

As Vice President of Nigeria and Chairman of National Economic Committee between 1999 and 2007, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar led the transformation of Nigeria’s economy from the sorry state it was plunged into by the military administration. The administration successfully privatised moribund public institutions, and bequeathed thriving banking, insurance, telecommunications and other sectors to Nigerians.

Atiku is also credited to deepening democracy, birthing institutions of government and furthering the Nigerian state. His prodemocratic credential came to bare when as an incumbent Vice President, he led other democrats and progressives to ensure the defeat of a constitutional amendment to elongate the term limits of President, Vice President, Governors and their deputies popularly known as third term agenda. The irony of the situation is that Atiku Abubakar as the Vice President was eligible to benefit from the third term agenda if successful, but he made sacrifice, and stood against it in the overall interest of Nigeria’s democracy.

Apart from his democratic credentials, Atiku is considered a political leader that is pan-Nigerian whose belief in the unity of Nigeria and equality of all citizens, irrespective of whether his origin is Sagbama of Bayelsa state, Tiv of Benue state or Fulani of Katsina state, is never in doubt.

At this point in time when Nigeria is divided along ethnic and religious lines down the lines, it is the contention of patriots that the nation needs a unifying factor and a trusted leader like the urbane and detribalized Atiku Abubakar in the saddle. He is the only politician in Nigeria that enjoys acceptability in the Southeast, Southsouth, Southwest, Northeast, Northwest and Northcentral, a strong indication of the faith majority Nigerians have in his leadership.

Beyond these, Atiku is seen as the leader that has the finesse, charisma and political will to address Nigeria’s insecurity challenges. Many don’t know that the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua adopted Atiku’s template to address the Niger Delta militancy during his administration.

In fact, the strength and acceptance of Atiku was witnessed in 2019 when the opposition PDP elected him as the Party’s candidate for the Presidential election. Atiku, who ran a very robust and issue based campaign, secured the majority votes of Nigerians across the entire six geopolitical zones, but the mandate was unfortunately hijacked by the candidate of the APC and incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, using the apparatchik of the country at his disposal.

Unlike in 2019, Nigerians are well prepared to not only ensure Atiku’s victory, but to ensure that the mandate is secured and not stolen in 2023.

Conclusively, if PDP leaders truly care about Nigeria and desirous of a government that will rescue and rebuild Nigeria, they must shelve parochialism and sentiments, they must put the interest of Nigeria above all other considerations and ensure that Atiku Abubakar is not shortchanged on account of age or zoning.

Ibrahim Ogohi writes from Kogi state